Proteas left to ponder clumsy day as sprightly Sri Lanka take control

If the first Test against Sri Lanka in Centurion is indeed the beginning of the Proteas' proverbial Project Restart under Mark Boucher, they'll hope Saturday's opening day isn't replicated too regularly.



While the Islanders' 340/6 would, in some books, look like a reasonable contest between bat and ball, the reality is far less flattering.

This wasn't a particularly confidence-inspiring day for South Africa.

SCOREBOARD | South Africa v Sri Lanka, Day One

For half of the day's play, they were close to awful in the field.

But a late fightback of sorts meant most of their work was simply just clumsy.

It started at the national anthems, where a probably well-meaning raised fist gesture in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement was dogged by it's poor choreography, the players looking at each other for cues on when to actually do the deed.

Then, employing their least experienced pace attack in Test cricket since the Boxing Day Test of 1993 against the Australians at Melbourne, they struggled to build, let alone maintain pressure as Sri Lanka rolled along at over four per over throughout the day.

The seam attack of Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wiaan Mulder and Lutho Sipamla only boasts 12 caps between its members, with 22-year-old Sipamla making his Test debut at the expense of Glenton Stuurman, who suffered a quad muscle strain.

The Highveld Lions prospect looked every bit as raw, conceding 36 runs from his first four overs before gaining some confidence in the last session when he had his fellow debutant, Wanindu Hasaranga (18), chopping a deceptively fuller delivery back onto his stumps.

But the damage had been done, notably by the pair of Dinesh Chandimal (85) and Dhananjaya de Silva, who shared a fourth-wicket partnership of 131, which actually still remains unbroken.

The asterisk behind that stand is a reminder of how much worse the day could've turned out for the hosts as only a slice of cruel luck dislodged Dhananjaya.

He played some beautiful shots on the off-side to reach 79 off just 105 deliveries and just when the 29-year-old right-hander looked set to go into overdrive, notably hoisting left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj (0/74) for six over mid-wicket, he took a sharpish single under little pressure and suffered a leg injury, thought to be an abductor problem.



Such was Dhananjaya's discomfort that a medical cart had to come pick him up from the playing strip and drive him to SuperSport Park's notorious set of stairs to the dressing rooms, where he was helped up by team staff with some difficulty.



The injury is serious enough for him to be sent to hospital within the next day.



An official spokesperson confirmed that such a course of action wouldn't mean that Dhananjaya breaks the bio-bubble as the governing body has implemented "bridging measures" to keep him in the secure environment.



That would typically mean a player going to a designated medical facility who have an agreement with Cricket South Africa, signed before the series, and adhering to specific protocols.

The experienced Chandimal un-fussily went on to compile his highest Test score against the Proteas, finding more oomph once the left-handed Niroshan Dickwella came to the crease.

Dickwella was fluent for his 49, but his innings definitely suggested growth as he curbed his usual attacking game for a more prudent approach.

The Proteas’ partial saviour turned out to be Mulder, who broke the stand by first surprising Chandimal with a nifty, lifting delivery that was fended to slip before going fuller and then trapping Dickwella in front.

Coupled with the fortuitous early wicket of Kusal Perera (16), the Lions batting all-rounder certainly made a good impression, finishing with creditable figures of 3/68.

The Proteas hierarchy will wonder though if he really had to put in such a heavy workload.

Pace kingpins Nortje (1/60) and Ngidi (1/54) tasted early success without making a lasting impression, while Maharaj was depressingly impotent, not even holding up his end.

Dasun Shanaka (25*) and Kasun Rajitha (7*) will resume for Sri Lanka on Sunday.