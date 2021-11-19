Proteas

Proteas legend AB de Villiers retires from all cricket

Herman Mostert
AB de Villiers (Gallo Images)
AB de Villiers (Gallo Images)

Legendary former Proteas batsman and captain AB de Villiers has retired from all cricket with immediate effect.

The 37-year-old made the announcement on his official Twitter account on Friday.

"It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket. Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly," De Villiers wrote.

"I would like to thank every teammate, every opponent, every coach, every physio and every staff member who has travelled the same path, and I am humbled by the support I have received in South Africa, in India, wherever I have played

"Cricket has been exceptionally kind to me. Whether playing for the Titans, or the Proteas, or RCB, or around the world, the game has given me unimagined experiences and opportunities, and I will always be grateful.

"Last, I am aware that nothing would have been possible without the sacrifices made by my family - my parents, my brothers, my wife Danielle and my children. I look forward to the next chapter of our lives when I can truly put them first."

De Villiers played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is for South Africa but had not represented his country since 2018.

Locally, he played for the Titans but was a superstar in India, representing the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL between 2011 and 2021.

De Villiers will go down as one of South Africa's finest cricketers. He scored 8 765 Test runs at an average of 50.66, 9 577 ODI runs at 53.50 and a stunning strike rate of 101.09.

In T20Is, he scored 1 672 runs at 26.12 and a strike rate of 135.16.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore posted on social media that De Villiers was a "legend" and wished him well for the future.

"End of an era! Pensive face There’s nobody like you, AB. We’ll miss you dearly at RCB. Red heart For all that you’ve done and given to the team, to the fans, and to cricket lovers in general, #ThankYouAB Folded hands  Happy retirement, legend!" they wrote.

