Proteas legend AB de Villiers rules out comeback after eye surgery

accreditation
Lloyd Burnard
AB De Villiers talks to the press during his time as Proteas captain. (Christopher Lee-ICC/ICC via Getty Images)
Former Proteas captain AB de Villiers has ruled out a return to cricket after undergoing eye surgery. 

The 38-year-old retired from all forms of the game in November last year, but due to his star power in India in particular, speculation had been rife that he could make a return to the playing field for the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). 

De Villiers has reached legend status at the Royal Challengers Bangalore, and while he said he would be back one day, he confirmed it would not be as a player. 

Hosting a Twitter space on Monday, De Villiers revealed to his followers that any potential comeback as a player had been ruled out by the fact that he underwent eye surgery to his right eye due to a retinal detachment. 

De Villiers added that, at this stage of his career, he was also not interested in coaching. 

"I am definitely not planning to coach a team," he said.

"I absolutely love sharing everything I have learnt, and that will definitely come. But I am not going to be joining a team [yet], coaching and travelling the world again.

"I am very happy to spend a bit of time at home after travelling for 18 years."

Turning his attention to the Proteas, De Villiers also backed the appointment of Temba Bavuma as T20 captain going into this month's World Cup in Australia. 

De Villiers said he knew what it was like to feel the pressure of being out of form, and he empathised with what Bavuma was currently going through. 

The Proteas are currently in India where they will wrap up their three-match T20 series against India in Indore. 

Play starts at 15:30 (SA time). 

 


