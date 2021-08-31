Proteas legend Dale Steyn retires from all cricket: 'Bittersweet, but grateful'

Proteas legend Dale Steyn, one of the greatest fastest bowlers in history, has announced his retirement from all cricket.

Now 38-years-old, Steyn is his country's all-time leading wicket-taker in Test cricket with 439 from his 93 caps.

He also claimed 196 wickets from 125 ODIs and 64 wickets from 47 T20Is.

Steyn had already retired from Test cricket, but was still available for national selection in T20 cricket and was considered an outsider for selection for this year's World Cup in the UAE.

Also a regular on the franchise T20 circuit, Steyn's last match came in March of this year for the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super league.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Steyn confirmed the news by quoting lyrics from his favourite band, Counting Crows.

"It’s been 20 years of training, matches, travel, people, wins, losses, strapped feet, jet lag, joy, and brotherhood," Steyn wrote.

"There are too many memories to tell. Too many faces to thank.

"I officially retire from the game I love the most.

"Bitter sweet but grateful. Thank you to everyone, from family to teammates, journalists to fans, it’s been a incredible journey together."