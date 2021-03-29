Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma inspired by the women's success in India

Proteas limited-overs captain Temba Bavuma said they were inspired by the women's team success in India.

The national women's team overran their hosts, winning the ODI series 4-1 and the 2-1 series 2-1.

Bavuma was appointed captain on the back of his recent franchise limited overs success with the Lions.

Proteas white-ball captain Temba Bavuma said his side are inspired by the women's team's recent limited-overs success in India.

While Bavuma and his side prepare for their limited-overs series against Pakistan, the women's team returned from India, having won the five-match ODI series 4-1 and the three-game T20I series 2-1.

The Proteas play Pakistan in the first of three ODIs starting on Friday at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Since early March last year, South Africa hasn't played ODI cricket since they whitewashed Australia 3-0.

Last year March, they were supposed to have played India in a three-match series, but the first game was washed and the other two were cancelled as SA had to come home because of the spread of Covid-19 globally.

The England ODI series that was scheduled to take place late last year, but was postponed because of Covid-19 issues in the Cape Town bio-bubble.

Bavuma, who is playing in the first ODI since February 2020, said they were proud of what Hilton Moreeng's charges achieved in India.

"We've been very much inspired by the efforts of the women in India. We have the experience of playing in India and we know how tough it is there. The fact that they've been able to come up trumps there is something we celebrate as the men's team," Bavuma said.

"It is important for us to take that in our stride and be able to match the efforts of the women. We have had informal conversations within the team and from our side, we will be trying to ride that wave and put in good performances for the country."

While he failed in the Lions' last franchise game against the Titans with nine and five, he was a reliable batting bulwark for the Lions in their successful T20 Challenge foray on tough batting surfaces at Kingsmead in Durban.

Bavuma, who was one of the Proteas' few batting bright sparks from their disappointing tour of Pakistan earlier this year with scores of 17, 40, 44* and 61 in a batting unit that misfired consistently, said he'll try to carry over his longer format form into the national team.

"It does feel like it is a while ago that I was in Pakistan, even though I was there for the Test series. I guess I'll try to carry on with that form. It is a different format, but the goal is to always contribute positively towards the team's success, especially as I come in as a leader now," Bavuma said.

"The aim will be to inspire the guys and get them into spaces where they can perform as well as they can for the national team."