Proteas lose fast bowling ace Nortje for second West Indies Test

Fast bowler Anrich Nortje has been withdrawn from the Proteas squad for the second Test against the West Indies at the Wanderers.

Nortje is struggling with a groin injury and has been instructed to rest.

Meanwhile, bowling coach Charl Langeveldt will also leave the squad for family reasons.

The Proteas will be without fast bowler Anrich Nortje for this week's second Test against the West Indies in Johannesburg.



Cricket South Africa (CSA) said on Monday that Nortje was released from the squad due to a groin injury.

The 29-year-old experienced mild groin discomfort during last week's first Test against the Windies in Centurion. Despite the injury niggle, he still took 5 for 36 and 1 for 48 in the respective innings.

After being assessed by CSA's medical team, Nortje has been asked to rest. No replacement has been named in his place.

Meanwhile, CSA also added that bowling coach Charl Langeveldt was released from the squad due to family reasons.

It was already announced before the series that it would be Langeveldt's last with the Proteas, with his position to be taken by former Border stalwart Piet Botha.

The Proteas won the first Test by 87 runs, with the final Test of the series starting at the Wanderers on Wednesday.

Proteas Test squad:

Temba Bavuma (captain, Lions), Gerald Coetzee (IKnights), Tony de Zorzi (Western Province), Dean Elgar (Titans), Simon Harmer (Titans), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Senuran Muthusamy (North West Dragons), Keegan Petersen (Dolphins), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Ryan Rickelton (Lions)



