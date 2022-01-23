Proteas

23 Jan

Proteas lose toss, will bat first in 3rd ODI against India

Compiled by Craig Taylor
Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen (Gallo)
India won the toss and decided to bowl first in the third and final one-day international against the Proteas at Newlands on Sunday. 

The visitors have made four changes to their team in what is effectively a dead rubber as the Proteas have already won the series by claiming the first two matches. 

"Looks like a nice wicket, a bit sticky so we'll try and get some wickets up early," said Indian skipper KL Rahul at the toss.

"We value each game no matter the result, we want to get better as a team and the boys have motivated themselves, they're professionals.  

"Hopefully we can start well with the ball today. We've forgotten what happened in the first two games, today is a new opportunity.

"We have a few plans, there are few things we need to fix and get better at," he added.

The Proteas have made one change with Dwaine Pretorious replacing Tabraiz Shamsi. 

South African skipper Temba Bavuma said the Proteas would not drop their intensity, despite the fact they have won the series. 

"We've just made one change. Dwaine Pretorius comes in for Shamsi," said Bavuma after the toss.

"It's very important to keep our standard, we don't want to drop the intensity. 

"We know the new ball can do a bit here, we need to get through the powerplay with minimal damage for a formidable score, like anything in excess of 300 is competitive."

Teams

South Africa

Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Temba Bavuma (captain), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Dwaine Pretorius, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala

India

KL Rahul (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Jayant Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

 

