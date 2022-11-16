Proteas mentor Maketa believes Markram 'will play 100 Tests' even as runs have seemingly dried up

Proteas interim Test coach Malibongwe Maketa believes Aiden Markram will still play 100 Tests despite being dropped for the tour to Australia.

Markram only averages 15.56 in his last 9 Tests and has been granted a break to sort out his game.

Maketa argues some time in domestic cricket will allow the right-hander to "dismantle his blueprint" and rediscover how he scores his runs.

Despite not having him at his disposal for next month's Test tour of Australia, interim Proteas coach Malibongwe Maketa still firmly believes that Aiden Markram will play 100 Tests.



Cynics will breathe a sigh of indignation at Maketa's optimism, specifically because the former World Cup-winning national Under-19 skipper has not been able to sustain a superb start to his career in the pinnacle format of the game.

Since mid-2021's tour of the West Indies - the trip that signaled a steady change in South Africa's fortunes in Test cricket - the 28-year-old has only scored 249 runs in his last 16 innings at an average of 15.56.

Only once has be passed 50.

Rendering that poor output even more disappointing is that last year's tour of Pakistan, where he finished the top scorer on both sides in boasting scores of 108 and 74, supposedly suggested he had turned over a new leaf.

Now he's back, rightly, playing provincial cricket.

Not that Maketa is worried at all.

READ | Wiser Theunis de Bruyn's Proteas recall for Oz is a 'no-brainer'

"I'm still a firm believer that, in this national group of players we currently have, Aiden can play 100 Tests," he said.

"He's going through a dip and the decision has been made to give him a bit of a break. But it doesn't close the door at all because we know the quality he has.

"I've got no doubt he'll go back to domestic cricket and score the runs to push for a spot again when the opportunity arises."

Emboldening his stance is the reality that most top-class batters only really mature after 30 when they've had time to learn their games inside-out.

Newsletter Weekly The Sport Report Get the Sport Report to stay up to speed with everything you need to know in the world of sport.

The question though is whether domestic cricket is competitive enough for Markram to do that?

The elegant right-hander has never really had a problem dominating at domestic level.

When he needed to stake a claim for ODI selection to come into contention for the 2019 50-over World Cup in England, Markram lashed an incredible 542 runs in five innings in the One-Day Cup, ending the leading run-scorer by miles.

Following 2020's hard lockdown, he also made 945 first-class runs at an average of 94.50 in just 12 innings to emphatically dispel any thoughts of him being banished from Tests.

In the end, it didn't translate into Proteas success.

But, as Maketa argues, the precedent has been set.

"Aiden has done it already. He was left out in late 2020, went down to franchise cricket and made tons of runs, pushing himself back into contention," said the Proteas mentor.

"That mental break sometimes really helps you to have your blueprint dismantled. You go back and remind yourself how you're actually scoring runs. And any player will find that answer better away from the glare of international cricket."