Proteas mull more line-up changes as Verreynne set to replace De Kock

Aside from Quinton de Kock's obtrusive absence, the Proteas could make further changes to the team that lost the first Test to India come the second on Monday.

Western Province wicketkeeper-batsman Kyle Verreynne is poised to replace De Kock, who retired suddenly after the 113-run loss in Centurion, after captain Dean Elgar confirmed that was the original plan.

However, SA's dismal batting performance might force selectors into further surgery for the Wanderers Test.

The Proteas scored 197 and 191 in both their innings, with Temba Bavuma and Elgar the only batsmen to show some fight.

"We'd be silly not to try to look at other combinations going forward," said Elgar.

"In the last two to three days since the Test ended, we have been chatting around the possibilities of a few changes.

"Kyle Verreynne comes in for Quinny, which was always something we were aware of and planned around.

"We haven't made up our minds just yet regards to what other changes we might possibly enforce starting tomorrow (Monday)."

Signs are ominous for all-rounder Wiaan Mulder, who might battle to retain his place after failing to give the team an advantage with the ball or bat.

While many might have thought lone spinner in the XI Keshav Maharaj might be sacrificed for an all-seam attack in Johannesburg, Elgar all but ruled out that possibility.

Elgar said he was a big fan of retaining the leading spinner and categorically stated that Maharaj's place in the side wasn't at risk despite being scarcely used at SuperSport Park.

"I'm always a fan of having a frontline spin bowler," the skipper said.

"Kesh of late has put up his hand and still deserves his spot within the side.

"In a few domestic games and the Test series against Australia, the ball spun quite a bit at the Wanderers.

"Looking at the conditions, I'd think Kesh would retain his spot. He didn't have a horrible game previously.

"So, I'm still extremely pro having a spinner. From a stability point of view, he someone I can throw the ball to, and he can try to bring down the run rate and stabilise the bowling a little bit."