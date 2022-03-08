Proteas name 16-man squad for Bangladesh ODIs, Magala and Nortje sidelined

Cricket SA has named a 16-man Proteas squad for the upcoming home ODI series against Bangladesh.

The three-game series will take place in Centurion and Johannesburg between 18-23 March.

Fast bowlers Sisanda Magala and Anrich Nortje are sidelined.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday announced a 16-man Proteas squad to take on Bangladesh in an upcoming three-game ODI series.

The series, which forms part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, will take place in Centurion and Johannesburg between 18-23 March.

Temba Bavuma will lead an unchanged outfit, with the exception of fast bowler Sisanda Magala who was not available for selection due to a failed fitness Test.

Fellow paceman Anrich Nortje also remains sidelined as he continues rehabilitation from a hip injury.

Proteas ODI squad against Bangladesh: Temba Bavuma (captain, Lions), Keshav Maharaj (vice-captain, Dolphins), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper, Titans), Zubayr Hamza (Western Province), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Janneman Malan (Paarl Rocks), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Wayne Parnell (Western Province), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (North West Dragons), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Western Province)

CSA's convenor of selectors, Victor Mpitsang, said said consistency in selection was vital.

"The National Selection Panel and I are looking forward to another exciting ODI series at home. With ICC World Cup qualification points in the balance, it was vital for us not to tinker with a winning combination.

"After a great performance against a very strong Indian side, we felt it was important to reward thegood performances of the previous series and to continue to back this growing team.

"Consistency in selection and performance are just some of the key elements that need to be looked after, especially when building up to a World Cup, and we are looking forward to seeing what this Temba Bavuma-led group will produce against fresh opposition in the coming weeks. On behalf of the panel, I would like to wish him and coach Mark Boucher, all the best for the series."