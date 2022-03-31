Fluent Elgar gives Proteas superb start after embarrassing sightscreen delay gets sorted

Dean Elgar, quite literally, wasted little time imposing his authority on the Bangladesh attack as the Proteas skipper guided his side to a strong position at lunch on the opening day of the first Test at Kingsmead.

Taking advantage of some distinctly mediocre bowling, the feisty left-hander struck 10 boundaries in an almost uncharacteristically fluent, unbeaten 60 off just 76 balls as he monopolised the scoring.

South Africa reached 95 without loss at lunch.

Elgar was punchy and composed all around the wicket, in particular playing well square of the wicket on his "weaker" off-side.

It was a testament to the form he's in that he could pull a meek short-ball from Ebadot Hossain with such disdain so close to the interval.

Meanwhile, the obdurate Sarel Erwee was content to play second fiddle, leaving liberally and, generally, only playing with a flourish when it was warranted.

That said, he was squared up by one peach of a delivery from Ebadot before being dropped on 32 by wicketkeeper Litton Das when he attempted to cut off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

In hindsight, the embarrassing 33-minute delay at the start for a malfunctioning sightscreen seemed to distract the Bangladeshis and settle the nerves of the hosts.

Cricket South Africa (CSA), commercial and marketing partner Megapro and series sponsor Betway had decided to put auxiliary, digital screens in front of the stadium's existing ones, but a technical glitch meant those didn't change to white.

Zero balls into the series and there's a digital sightscreen problem... #SAvBAN

Bafflingly, even when the screens were able to change, the top right corners still bore black.

To compound matters, only white muslin cloths were available for covering, meaning that several had to be sourced to deliver a white enough background.

It's definitely not a good look for Kingsmead though it's subsequently been confirmed that this was a CSA and Megapro mishap, who both failed to test the system.

South Africa, shorn of several stars due to IPL duty, handed debuts to ace Lions left-hander Ryan Rickelton and bustling Titans seamer Lizaad Williams in a line-up with some intriguing permutations.

Wiaan Mulder's inclusion as an all-rounder means the batting order gets some fortification at No 7 and gives them an extra seamer option, while both front-line spinners - unusually in local conditions - in Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer have been enlisted.

TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT



A special day for Ryan Rickelton and Lizaad Williams who make their debuts and Temba Bavuma who his earns his 50th cap



?? Catch it live on SuperSport Grandstand and SABC 3

?? Ball by Ball https://t.co/c1ztvrT95P#SAvBAN #BetwayTestSeries #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/vZTxwjLXLY — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) March 31, 2022

Teams:



Proteas - Dean Elgar (captain), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier

Bangladesh - Mominul Haque, Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

