Proteas' near-flawless history in NZ: 'It's a proud record to be part of'

South Africa has yet to lose a Test series in New Zealand, but they'll be up against one of New Zealand's best ever sides.

Proteas batter Rassie van der Dussen acknowledges this, with swing and seam being New Zealand's greatest challenge.

Coaches Mark Boucher and Gary Stead opposed each other when the sides last met in Christchurch in 1999.

South Africa has yet to lose a Test series to New Zealand, but batter Rassie van der Dussen has recognised the need to write up a new bit of history for themselves against New Zealand's World Test Championship outfit.

The current group that's led by Tom Latham in Kane Williamson's injury-enforced absence is the best New Zealand have had since the heady days of the Crowe brothers Jeff and the late Martin, Jeremy Coney and the excellent Sir Richard Hadlee.

They've only beaten South Africa once at home across 13 Tests in five tours since 1995, even though the Eden Park success in 2004 that was masterminded by Chris's Martin and Cairns and Scott Styris was a breakthrough win under Stephen Fleming.

Rain has generally wreaked havoc in their encounters, along with some dodgy pitches on some trips, but South Africa have generally found a way to get past the Black Caps.

Thursday' first Test at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch will be South Africa's first Test in the city since 1999 where Jacques Kallis (148*) and Herschelle Gibbs (211*) batted New Zealand into the ground at the now-defunct Lancaster Park.

That game was New Zealand coach's Gary Stead's Test debut, but moving back to the present, Van der Dussen said Stead's group is far removed from New Zealand sides of the past.

"I am aware of that, but it's not something we've spoken about as a team even though past sides have been successful here," Van der Dussen said.

"The conditions that favour seam bowling may have been the reason for that, but it's definitely a proud record to be part of.

"It's a bit different in this series as they're the defending World Test champions and their side has been very successful over the past two years.

"They've played a lot of cricket at home, they know their conditions, but it's a record we'll be looking to defend."

Having trained at the Lincoln University during their managed isolation and quarantine, Van der Dussen has quickly sussed out the conditions they'll deal with at the Hagley Oval.

Unlike Lancaster Park, which took on many sponsorship names before the 2011 earthquake rendered the ground unusable before it was demolished a few years ago, the Hagley Oval doesn't require drop-in surfaces that made for some unpredictable, but exciting cricket at Lancaster Park.

Van der Dussen said swing and seam will be their biggest challenges, especially with New Zealand's bowling attack being skilled in lateral movement.

"The conditions have been good for seam bowling and there hasn't been much on offer for spinners," Van der Dussen.

"There's a bit of bounce and the pace in the wickets is something that one can definitely get used to, but the Lincoln University venue where we trained offered similar conditions to what we'll get in the Test.

"We’ve had time to suss out the conditions and the wickets here look green and grassy, but the surface underneath is hard.

"That makes it consistent from a pace and bounce perspective, but the seam and swing will be the challenge leading into the first Test."