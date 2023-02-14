14m ago

Proteas' new rising star: Tryon hails Mlaba 'fire' after spinner sets the tone against White Ferns

accreditation
Lynn Butler
  • Proteas all-rounder and vice-captain Chloe Tryon praised spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba for her ability with the new ball and success thus far.
  • Mlaba is the world's number two bowler in the ICC T20 rankings and continued to show why in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup.
  • Tryon says it's terrific to see her fellow Durbanite and teammate continuing to improve as Mlaba becomes SA's new rising star.

Proteas vice-captain Chloe Tryon had nothing but praise for spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba on her consistent performance in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

The Proteas got their campaign back on track with a comprehensive 65-run win over a meagre New Zealand side at Boland Park on Monday.

Defending 133, Mlaba was given the new ball and struck on the second ball of NZ's innings as SA-born White Ferns opener Bernadine Bezuidenhout was stumped for a duck.

Mlaba then removed opener Suzie Bates for a duck as she was bowled out. The Proteas spinner captured her third and final wicket as she trapped Lea Tahuhu lbw for one.

Mlaba ended with economical figures of three for 10 in her four overs as New Zealand were bundled out for a mere 67.

It saw New Zealand crash to their lowest total in a Women's T20 World Cup and their second-lowest T20I total overall.

Tryon, who scored 40 and took two for 12, said Mlaba did a brilliant job setting the tone for the rest of the match.

"We just spoke about attacking the stumps as much as we can, creating dot balls, putting pressure on them and the wickets would come," Tryon told reporters on Monday.

"We didn't go searching for anything. I just think we bowled really well and it just all came together.

"I think Mlaba bowled really well today. She set the tone really well and I kind of feel like every bowler that came on just had a plan. It was really good to see and I'm really happy with the performance we had today."

Earlier this month, Mlaba climbed to the second position in the ICC T20I Rankings after her fine performance in South Africa's victorious Tri-Series between India and West Indies.

Tryon was impressed with the 22-year-old's character shown so far and is excited for Mlaba's budding career.

"I think she wants to be number one, she works really hard. She's from my hometown [of Durban], so I work a lot with her when we're home. She bowls a lot," said Tryon.

"She's just trying to work on the game as much as she can. I love the fire that's burning inside of her. I like how she sets the tone with the ball as well.

"I feel like as a unit, we really thrive off that, and the bowlers really thrive off that. So, I'm happy to see that she's doing so well.

"I can't wait to see how she does in the next game after this. But look, I'm really excited to see her. Look, she's 22 years old, a young girl. So, it's really nice to see her blossoming in front of me."

The Proteas' next Group A encounter will be against defending champions Australia at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Saturday (19:00).

