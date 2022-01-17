Proteas ODI newbie Jansen opens up on Bumrah clash: 'Sometimes on the field, things get heated'

Proteas seamer Marco Jansen opened up on his duel with Jasprit Bumrah in the second Test against India at the Wanderers that set tongues wagging.

Bumrah and Jansen, who are team-mates at the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, had a tense showdown.

Jansen, who is in the SA ODI squad for the series against India, aims to learn as much as he can.



Exciting Proteas left-arm seamer Marco Jansen opened up on his legendary duel with India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in the second Test of the series that South Africa eventually won.

Jansen, who has also been drafted into the ODI squad for the 50-over series that begins on Wednesday in the first of three matches in Paarl, said there were no hard feelings because they were acting in the heat of the moment.

Bumrah and Jansen are team-mates at Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, but that camaraderie went out of the window when they stared down each other in the second Test.

The duel also extended to the third Test that SA won to seal the series where Bumrah discomfited Jansen in the Proteas' first innings, from where Bumrah then comprehensively castled Jansen.

"I've played with Bumrah in the IPL and we're good friends," Jansen said.

"Sometimes on the field, things get heated when you're playing for your country, you're not going to back down.

"He obviously did the same and there are no hard feelings because it was in the heat of the moment... because it was two players giving their all for their countries."

Jansen, the 21-year-old from Potchefstroom who also has a left-arm seam-bowling twin in Duan, didn't expect the ODI call-up.

Jansen's selection to the Test squad wasn't a shock, but him playing in the first Test ahead of what transpired was an unfit Duanne Olivier generated a fair bit of debate.

Jansen said he expects to learn a lot once should he get an opportunity to play.

"It wasn't a call-up I expected, but I'm very glad and honoured to be selected in the squad," Jansen said.

"I just want to learn as much as possible as it is my first call-up to the ODI squad. If I get an opportunity, I'll hope to make the most of it and take it with both hands."

Jansen, who despite his tall frame and the fire he displayed in that clash with Bumrah, remains a humble person.

He thanked God for being with him throughout his career, especially in his development stages where he felt he wasn't performing to the best of his abilities.

"I've worked hard to get here, but I leave everything to God and I appreciate everything he's done for me in my life," Jansen said.

"If it weren't for him, I don't think I would be sitting where I am now because when I was in high school, I wasn't playing as well as I am now.

"I didn't get picked for sides, so to be here is all because of him."