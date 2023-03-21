Proteas ODI skipper Bavuma recalled to T20 squad after rich vein of batting form

At JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

Proteas ODI skipper Temba Bavuma said he's going to be part of the T20 series against the West Indies that starts on Saturday.

Bavuma missed the third ODI SA won by four wickets against the West Indies with hamstring discomfort.

Bavuma said Heinrich Klaasen's blistering 100 exemplified how they want to play their cricket.

Proteas ODI skipper Temba Bavuma said he'll be involved in the forthcoming T20 series against the West Indies in a playing capacity after sitting out Tuesday's third ODI.

Bavuma missed the game after experiencing hamstring discomfort during his 144 in the second ODI that SA lost in East London.

As Bavuma sat out the game, he watched Aiden Markram lead the side to a four-wicket win that came on the back of Heinrich Klaasen's explosive 119 not-out off 61 balls.

MATCH REPORT | Stunning Heinrich Klaasen century powers Proteas to victory in 3rd West Indies ODI

Bavuma was initially dropped from the T20 team and also relinquished the captaincy from that perspective, but said he'll be working hard on his fitness to be ready for the two Netherlands ODIs.

The T20 series against the West Indies starts with two games at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Saturday and Sunday, with the series wrapping up at the Wanderers on Tuesday.

Newsletter Weekly The Sport Report Get the Sport Report to stay up to speed with everything you need to know in the world of sport.

"I'll be involved in the T20 series as the coach has added me to the squad," Bavuma said.

"I'll be around for the series, but the important part for me is to work even harder on my fitness so that I'm more than ready for the Netherlands games.

"From my side with the hamstring, the decision was from a precautionary point of view."

Bavuma said Klaasen's innings was fruition of them walking the talk in terms of playing an attacking, but measured game.

In their 2022/23 home ODI summer, the Proteas haven't been scared of scoring quickly, even though it hasn't come with the requisite win success.

The second ODI against the West Indies was an example of this, as the Proteas kept up with the run-rate, but continued to lose wickets.

SCORECARD | 3rd ODI: Proteas v West Indies

That seemed to be the case when 73/3 became 87/4, but Klaasen, who raised his 50 off 30 balls and required a further 24 to make the fourth-fastest ODI 100 by a South African, shared rapid-fire stands with David Miller and Marco Jansen that deflated the visitors.

"I've said it in my previous press conferences that it's one thing to talk a big game, but for the guys to go out and do it is something else," Bavuma said.

"That's when guys really believe it and yes, we've had moments in other games where we've exemplified the brand of cricket we want to play.

"This game was a big moment in that."