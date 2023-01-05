Proteas on the ropes after another dismal day on nightmare Aussie tour

South Africa endured another testing, draining day on a tour of Australia that continues to disappoint, taking just two wickets on day two of the third and final Test in Sydney.

When rain stopped play at around 08:00 (SA time), Australia were 475/4, in complete control and well set to chase a 3-0 series whitewash.

SCOREBOARD | Proteas v Australia - 3rd Test

Opener Usman Khawaja was 195* while Steve Smith made 104.

Travis Head, meanwhile, continued his superb form with another sparkling knock of 70 (59).

The South African bowlers all struggled.

Kagiso Rabada (1/119) eventually removed Head while Smith became Keshav Maharaj's (1/108) first wicket of the series.

Simon Harmer (0/109), Marco Jansen (0/79) and Anrich Nortje (2/55) did not take any wickets on the day.

More to follow ...



