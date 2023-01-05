19m ago

Proteas on the ropes after another dismal day on nightmare Aussie tour

Lloyd Burnard
Dean Elgar (Gallo)
Dean Elgar (Gallo)

South Africa endured another testing, draining day on a tour of Australia that continues to disappoint, taking just two wickets on day two of the third and final Test in Sydney. 

When rain stopped play at around 08:00 (SA time), Australia were 475/4, in complete control and well set to chase a 3-0 series whitewash. 

SCOREBOARD | Proteas v Australia - 3rd Test

Opener Usman Khawaja was 195* while Steve Smith made 104. 

Travis Head, meanwhile, continued his superb form with another sparkling knock of 70 (59). 

The South African bowlers all struggled. 

Kagiso Rabada (1/119) eventually removed Head while Smith became Keshav Maharaj's (1/108) first wicket of the series. 

Simon Harmer (0/109), Marco Jansen (0/79) and Anrich Nortje (2/55) did not take any wickets on the day. 

More to follow ...


