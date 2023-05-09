1h ago

Proteas qualify for World Cup after Ireland, Bangladesh ODI washout

Temba Bavuma. (Photo by Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images)
Temba Bavuma. (Photo by Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images)

The Proteas secured direct qualification on Tuesday for the 50-over Cricket World Cup in India later this year after the first one-day international between Ireland and Bangladesh ended in a no-result washout.

Ireland had to win all three matches in a series against Bangladesh taking place at Chelmsford, the headquarters of English county Essex if they were to move up from 11th place in the points table.

Even if Ireland takes the series 2-0, they cannot surpass South Africa in eighth place in the World Cup Super League standings.

Ireland will now have to compete in the 18 June - 9 July qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe, which also includes former champions West Indies and Sri Lanka, in order to gain one of the two remaining places in the main event.

The first spots in the 10-team World Cup go to the top eight finishers of the WCSL, a competition that has run over the last three years.

Reigning champions England, India, New Zealand, Australia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan have already guaranteed their spots.


proteas cricket world cup 2023 cricket
