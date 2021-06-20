Proteas relishing their 'keg ball' experiences and celebrations against Windies

SuperSport commentator Mike Haysman uncovered the existence of a "keg ball" during the second Test between South Africa and the West Indies in St Lucia.

As explained by Proteas all-rounder Wiaan Mulder, the individual who calls the "keg ball" before a ball is bowled, from where the ball delivers a wicket, owes the team a round of drinks.

Mulder confessed to calling Kraigg Brathwaite's "keg ball", which ended up being a first-baller taken by Kagiso Rabada.

The existence of a "keg ball" has explained some of the unbridled wicket celebrations of the Proteas during the ongoing Test series against the West Indies.



SuperSport commentator Mike Haysman uncovered the secret while on the mic late on day two of the second Test between South Africa and the West Indies on Saturday where he pointed out Jermaine Blackwood's dismissal in the first Test as an example of a "keg ball".

It was left to Proteas all-rounder Wiaan Mulder to explain to reporters what a "keg ball" was after his four-over spell of 3/1 wrecked the West Indies' lower-order and accelerated the 149 all out that'll allow South Africa to resume their second innings on what will be the third day.

"A keg ball is when you buy a round of drinks for the team when you call a ball that brings a wicket," Mulder said.

"We called a couple in this game and I called one on the first ball of the game, so it was unlucky for me, but good for the team.

"It's good for the team and I also feel it's an X-factor thing because your instinct tells you that a wicket is coming.

"There were two in this innings and three or four in the previous innings."

Mulder owned up to his own "keg ball", that of Kraigg Brathwaite's first ball dismissal at the hands of Kagiso Rabada which left the West Indies reeling at 0/1.

Mulder said the ball itself was expensive but was more than worth it as it builds team camaraderie.

On what was a perfect bowling day for SA where they took exactly two sessions to bowl out the West Indies after being dismissed for 298 on the stroke of lunch, the rum punch was well deserved.

"It's an expensive ball, but it's also there to create a bit of banter in the team. It's nice to call [a] keg ball because everybody goes crazy because of the free drinks they get," Mulder said.

"It's also been around for years, but the drink of choice depends on the person and in this side of the world, the favoured drink is rum punch."