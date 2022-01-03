Proteas

1h ago

add bookmark

Proteas returnee Duanne Olivier’s double strike leaves India in trouble at lunch

accreditation
Sibusiso Mjikeliso
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Duanne Olivier. (Lee Warren/Gallo Images)
Duanne Olivier. (Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

Proteas returnee Duanne Olivier struck twice moments before lunch to hand South Africa the early advantage in the second Test after the opening session in Johannesburg on Monday.

After lanky left-arm rookie Marco Jansen broke India’s dangerous opening partnership by removing Mayank Agarwal for 26 (37), Olivier’s second spell produced scintillating deliveries to get rid of Cheteshwar Pujara for 3 (33) and Ajinkya Rahane for 0 (1).

After being asked to field on a balmy morning that looked pristine for batting, the Proteas initially toiled as India looked to cash in on the Johannesburg sunshine.

LIVE | Proteas v India - 2nd Test, Day 1

Olivier struggled to get going despite a few close shaves during his first spell and a lost review for an alleged KL Rahul edge that wasn’t true.

However, the former Kolpak player bounced back with a venomous second spell from the Corlett Drive End that left India hobbling at 53/3.

It was the ideal start for the Proteas who came into the Wanderers Test needing to win to rescue the series after India took the honours in Centurion.

Rahul remained unbeaten on 19 (74) with Virat Kohli’s injury replacement Hanuma Vihari on 2 (9) at the crease for India’s fourth-wicket.

Earlier, wicketkeeper batsman Kyle Verreynne replaced retired Quinton de Kock in South Africa’s XI as Olivier came into the team for all-rounder Wiaan Mulder, who was dropped.

Scores in brief:

India 53/3 (Agarwal 26, KL Rahul 19*, Olivier 2/27, Jansen 1/2)

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
indiaproteasindia tourkl rahulmayank agarwalwandererscricket
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
39% - 6032 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
6% - 971 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
21% - 3280 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
33% - 5143 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo