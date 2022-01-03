Proteas returnee Duanne Olivier’s double strike leaves India in trouble at lunch

Proteas returnee Duanne Olivier struck twice moments before lunch to hand South Africa the early advantage in the second Test after the opening session in Johannesburg on Monday.

After lanky left-arm rookie Marco Jansen broke India’s dangerous opening partnership by removing Mayank Agarwal for 26 (37), Olivier’s second spell produced scintillating deliveries to get rid of Cheteshwar Pujara for 3 (33) and Ajinkya Rahane for 0 (1).

After being asked to field on a balmy morning that looked pristine for batting, the Proteas initially toiled as India looked to cash in on the Johannesburg sunshine.

Olivier struggled to get going despite a few close shaves during his first spell and a lost review for an alleged KL Rahul edge that wasn’t true.

However, the former Kolpak player bounced back with a venomous second spell from the Corlett Drive End that left India hobbling at 53/3.

It was the ideal start for the Proteas who came into the Wanderers Test needing to win to rescue the series after India took the honours in Centurion.

Rahul remained unbeaten on 19 (74) with Virat Kohli’s injury replacement Hanuma Vihari on 2 (9) at the crease for India’s fourth-wicket.

Earlier, wicketkeeper batsman Kyle Verreynne replaced retired Quinton de Kock in South Africa’s XI as Olivier came into the team for all-rounder Wiaan Mulder, who was dropped.

Scores in brief:



India 53/3 (Agarwal 26, KL Rahul 19*, Olivier 2/27, Jansen 1/2)