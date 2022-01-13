Proteas roar back at Newlands to set up epic series finish with Kohli, India fired up

Rishabh Pant's 100* was thrilling to watch, and an innings of the highest quality given the context, but the Proteas have clawed their way back into contention after a thrilling, captivating and heated day in the third and final Test against India at Newlands.

At stumps on day three, the hosts were 101/2 chasing 212 for victory, needing another 111.

That might not seem like a monstrous total on paper, but given how the series has unfolded, how rapidly these three days have moved, the quality of the Indian attack and how frail the South African batting has been in recent times, it is no given.

Having lost the Boxing Day Test at Centurion to go 1-0 down, the Proteas are now within touching distance of what would be a stunning series comeback and easily the highlight of coach Mark Boucher's tenure so far.

Keegan Petersen (48*) was at the crease for the hosts, who lost captain Dean Elgar (30) caught behind off Jasprit Bumrah with what was the last ball of the day.

As if the match wasn't spicy enough already, Indian captain Virat Kohli was left furious when Elgar was given out LBW to Ravichandran Ashwin on 22 only for an ambitious review to show - to much surprise - that the ball was travelling over the stumps.

Kohli was disgusted, speaking directly into the stump microphone suggesting that the broadcasters were out to get his team.

"Whole country playing against 11 guys," another player added in a rant that illustrated just how much this means to this Indian group.

The chatter from the Indians did not relent after that, with Elgar and Petersen taking on an array of chirps, but they knuckled down in the tensest of environments to get through to the end of what was easily South Africa's day as Elgar eventually fell.

Having resumed the day on 57/2 and 70 runs ahead, at that stage, skipper Kohli would have known that he was one big innings away from taking a massive step towards a first-ever Test series win on South African soil in eight attempts.

A stunning catch from Petersen, diving to his right at leg slip off Marco Jansen, to remove Cheteshwar Pujara (9) was the perfect start for the Proteas on just the second ball of the day before, in the very next over, Kagiso Rabada had Ajinkya Rahane (1) caught in the slips.

With the scoreboard reading 58/4, South Africa had launched themselves into the contest but what followed was a partnership that threatened to take them out of it.

Kohli was watchful and patient, while Pant played his shots with freedom and got the scoreboard moving, and the result was a 94-run stand that looked to be the defining contribution in the Test.

Lungi Ngidi (3/21), though, had other ideas, and after lunch he delivered a seven-over spell that changed the complexion of the Test.

He had Kohli driving wide outside off to be expertly caught by Aiden Markram at slip, Ravichandran Ashwin (7) snapped up by Marco Jansen at gully and then Shardul Thakur caught behind for 5, and by the time he was done, Ngidi had delivered a performance that was even more valuable than his six-wicket haul at Centurion.

Pant marched on.

His 100* was off 139 balls and included six 4s and four 6s, and while he ran out of partners with the Proteas doing a decent enough job of wrapping up the tail, it was that knock that gave India their shot at history.

With the entire final session left to go, Markram and Elgar walked out to the middle and were in for a thorough examination of their credentials.

Markram, under pressure following a horrid series, looked to be positive and while he found the boundary four times, he played one shot too many to edge to the slips off Mohammed Shami to be gobbled up for 16.

Play on Friday will start at 10:30.

Scores in brief:

India 223 (Kohli 79, Pujara 43, Rabada 4/73, Jansen 3/55) and 198 (Pant 100*, Kohli 28*, Jansen 4/36, Ngidi 3/21)