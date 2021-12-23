Proteas

Proteas: SABC backtracks on Radio 2000 stance for India tour, will provide live updates

Compiled by Kamva Somdyala
The SABC has moved to dispel reports of a commentary blackout for the Proteas-India series on their Radio 2000 station.

Sport24 reported on Wednesday that SABC’s general manager for sport, Gary Rathbone said Radio 2000's decision not to carry the forthcoming South Africa/India Test series is based on the station's path to becoming a commercial station.

Rathbone said the messaging he got was that cricket takes up too much time and doesn't allow the station to build up revenue. 

He was quoted as saying: "They say that it takes too much time and it disrupts the other programming that they have.

"Those programmes have revenue ... they are trying to build the commercial values of the station and the cricket is disrupting that."

Rathbone said he has been fighting the decision for quite some time, but placing the games on the station is out of his hands. 

On Thursday, a statement released by the SABC was incongruent with the reports.

Released by the SABC’s media relations manager, Mmoni Seapolelo, the statement read:

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has noted the misinformation on social media regarding the broadcast of the Protea Inbound Tour matches on Radio 2000. The social media status updates insinuate that Radio 2000 will not broadcast this tour and this is not the case. 

The SABC would like to dispel this misinformation and state that Radio 2000 will broadcast three live updates (duration of three to five minutes) every hour and stream full live commentary on the station’s website.

The three-Test series starts on Sunday at SuperSport Park in Centurion (10:00).

