Proteas selection chief Mpitsang: 'I respect AB's decision to retire'

AB de Villiers (Gallo)
Proteas selection chief Victor Mpitsang says he has not chatted to AB de Villiers yet about a possible return to the national set-up.

Mpitsang, newly appointed, this week unveiled a squad of 24 players that will do battle in three ODIs and three T20s against England over November and December. 

While De Villiers is still officially retired from international cricket, he has been publicly open to a possible return with an eye on next year's T20 World Cup in India. 

Nothing has been confirmed yet, though, and speaking to Rapport on Sunday, Mpitsang revealed that he had not yet had those discussions with De Villiers. 

"It would be unfair of me to talk to AB now," Mpitsang said in the knowledge that De Villiers has just ended his stint at the IPL, where the Royal Challengers Bangalore were knocked out of the competition on Friday. 

"I know there are reports in the media that he will make himself available again, but I must also respect his decision to retire. He had his reasons.

"I have not yet had a conversation with him ... I've only been in the post for a few weeks."

Other noticeable absentees from Mpitsang's first squad were Chris Morris and Imran Tahir, who were also both at the IPL. 

"When Chris Morris is back in South Africa, I will make contact with him," added Mpitsang. 

"We have to be consistent in our team choices and going forward it's going to be important to give guys a fair chance."

Proteas squad for England:

Quinton de Kock (captain, Titans), Temba Bavuma (Lions), Junior Dala (Titans), Faf du Plessis (Titans), Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Beuran Hendricks (Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), George Linde (Cape Cobras), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Janneman Malan (Cape Cobras), David Miller (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (Lions), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Lutho Sipamla (Lions), Jon-Jon Smuts (Warriors), Glenton Stuurman (Warriors), Pite van Biljon (Knights), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Cape Cobras)

