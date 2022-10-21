34m ago

Proteas set for African derby after Zimbabwe complete fairy-tale, qualify for World Cup

Lloyd Burnard
Craig Ervine plays a reverse sweep (AFP)
The Proteas will play Zimbabwe in the first match of their T20 World Cup campaign in Hobart on Monday. 

The bad news?

There is a very good chance that the fixture won't happen given the heavy rain that is expected in the region for the whole of next week. 

With the tournament qualifiers now complete, the fixtures for the Super 12 stage - two groups of six - are now confirmed. 

Sri Lanka finished first in their qualifying pool with the Netherlands second, while Ireland and Zimbabwe won their matches against West Indies and Scotland, respectively, to book their place. 

It means that the Netherlands and Zimbabwe fall into Pool 2 alongside South Africa, Bangladesh, India and Pakistan. 

Group 2

South Africa

Bangladesh

India

Netherlands

Pakistan

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe, with a strong fan attendance in Hobart on Friday, beat Scotland in relatively comfortable fashion by chasing down their target of 133 against Scotland in 18.3 overs. 

That was enough to put them ahead of Ireland on net run rate. 

Ireland, meanwhile, crushed the West Indies in Friday's earlier game, chasing down 147 in just 17.3 overs to win by 9 wickets. 

The Proteas will now need to finish in the top two of their pool if they are to qualify for the semi-finals. 

Proteas T20 World Cup fixtures:

24 October: SA v Zimbabwe, Hobart

27 October: SA v Bangladesh, Sydney

30 October: SA v India, Perth

3 November: SA v Pakistan, Sydney

6 November: SA v Netherlands, Adelaide


