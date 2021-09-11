Proteas showing 'love and care' for those left out of T20 World Cup squad

As is the case with every World Cup squad announcement, regardless of the sporting code, some players narrowly miss out on selection and an opportunity to represent their country on the highest stage.

When one thinks of the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England, for example, Reeza Hendricks came agonisingly close to being included but ultimately fell just short.

It can be a cruel, bitter pill to swallow, especially for players involved in the weeks, months and sometimes years leading up to the tournament.

On Thursday, the Proteas announced their 15-man squad for October's T20 World Cup set to take place in the UAE.

Hendricks, this time, was included after being a consistent performer for South Africa whenever given a chance in both ODI and T20 cricket.

This time around, others felt the pain Hendricks experienced in 2019.

Spinning all-rounder George Linde, in the eyes of many, is the unluckiest of all.

In his 14 T20Is to date, he has conceded at an economy rate of just 7.08 and has looked an incredibly promising prospect.

But with Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin and Keshav Maharaj backed as the specialist spinners in the squad, there was no room for Linde, who must be content with being a travelling reserve.

Andile Phehlukwayo, meanwhile, has been a part of the furniture in Proteas white-ball cricket in recent years, and he, too, is a reserve after missing out on a place in the 15.

Phehlukwayo has been undoubtedly short of form with both bat and ball, so his exclusion did not come as much of a surprise, but that will not make it sting any less.

Then, there is Janneman Malan, who is averaging 92.14 from his first 10 ODIs. While he hasn't put up staggering numbers in T20 cricket yet, he is an obvious talent who looks very much at home in Proteas colours.

"It's never a nice thing to be on the receiving end of bad news with regards to selection for a World Cup," Aiden Markram, the man of the match in South Africa's T20 win over Sri Lanka on Friday, said.

"Those guys that might be feeling the hurt and the pain have been getting quite a bit of love from the guys who are trying to take care of and support them.

"I think they still appreciate the value they have in the squad as a whole going to the World Cup."

Markram then spoke on the difficulties that have accompanied touring during Covid-19, and how the need for bigger squads because of the pandemic has left some players sidelined during trips abroad.

"That is something that we have been brilliant at in our environment, especially now during Covid times when the squads are a lot bigger," he said.

"Taking care of players that most of the time won't be playing games, but are on the tour and away from home, is as important as winning games, at the end of the day.

"It's incredibly important to keep your team-mates happy when on tour. It's a massive thing, especially if you think of how players are reacting to bubble life around the world."

However, the impact of positive results can also not be underestimated. The nature of South Africa's commanding win on Friday night will go a long way towards extinguishing any ill-feelings that may have come from Thursday's squad announcement.

"Winning, of course, is incredibly important and especially leading up to a World Cup. You need to get results and, ultimately, you're representing your country and you need to win games."

The second T20 against Sri Lanka takes place on Sunday.