Proteas showing out of touch Bavuma 'some love', confident he can regain form in ODIs

Proteas batter Janneman Malan says the players are showing captain Temba Bavuma some love in the ongoing tour in India.

Bavuma has been under fire for not performing with the bat in the three-match T20 series.

Malan believes the three-match ODI series is the perfect platform for Bavuma to find form easily before this month's T20 World Cup.

Proteas batter Janneman Malan believes captain Temba Bavuma can easily find his form before this month's T20 World Cup in Australia.

Bavuma returned from injury to lead the Proteas in the T20 series but struggled to get any form going - scoring 0, 0 and 3 in the three-match T20 series.

The Proteas skipper is under more pressure than ever, with the ICC T20 World Cup scheduled from 16 October to 13 November.

Bavuma will need to find some formidable form if he wants to justify his position in the Proteas starting XI for the World Cup in Australia.

Malan says the three-match ODI series against India, starting on Thursday in Lucknow, is the perfect opportunity for Bavuma to regain his form.

"As an opener, I can relate to that, I had a couple of experiences where when you're not in form or [don't have] a lot of matches under your belt... it's a quick-moving match... you have to find a way, and there's a lot of pressure with the run rate," Malan told reporters on Wednesday.

"Sometimes it's tricky to get going and [in] a one-day game, it's easy to just bat, whereas in T20 cricket, you have to move so it's difficult."

The spotlight on Bavuma has intensified with in-form Reeza Hendricks eagerly awaiting his slot at the top order.

Malan acknowledged that the players been showing Bavuma "some love" and backed the SA skipper to make his contribution known with the willow.

"Every player has their own role in how they approach things and the support. It's just about showing the guys some love," said Malan.

"Temba is in a bit of a patch, but it can quickly change and he can find form easily before the World Cup.

"We back all the players in our camp, he is a good leader and is valuable in our space. It's just about showing him love and to perform at his best."

The opening ODI in Lucknow starts at 10:00 (SA time) on Thursday.