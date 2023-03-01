1h ago

Share

Proteas skipper Bavuma caps off miserable Centurion batting return with historic Test pair

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
Proteas Test captain Temba Bavuma
Proteas Test captain Temba Bavuma
Gallo Images

At SuperSport Park, Centurion

Proteas Test skipper Temba Bavuma became the fourth member of an inglorious club of Test match leaders who bagged a pair on their leadership debut on Wednesday.

Bavuma was twice collected by West Indian paceman Alzarri Joseph on the first and second days of the first Test to join Australian Mark Taylor, Pakistan's Rashid Latif, and Bangladesh's Habibul Bashar in the not-so-distinguished group.

In the first innings, Bavuma was trapped leg before after two balls by Joseph on the first afternoon, but on a high-pressured second evening, he was caught behind by Joshua da Silva to complete a miserable first game with the bat as skipper.

Taylor was the first of the captaincy lot to bag a pair on leadership debut, with his blobs coming against Pakistan in Karachi in 1994.

Latif was subjected to that ignominy against South Africa in Gqeberha in 1998, while Bashar, who captained a rather rudimentary Bangladeshi side, faced five balls across his pair against Zimbabwe in Harare in 2004.

The trio of skippers all found themselves on the losing side, with Taylor's Australians being pipped to the post in the timeless Karachi Test that Pakistan won by one wicket.

Latif's disjointed Pakistan team was subjected to a 259-run beating, while Bangladesh were beaten by 183 runs.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
csaproteaswest indies seriestemba bavumapretoriacricket
loading... Live
India 109/10
Australia 156/4
View More
loading... Live
South Africa 342/10 & 49/4
West Indies 212/10
View More
Voting Booth
What are your views on Shukri Conrad's first Test XI since taking over as Proteas coach?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I like it! It's about time we saw a shake-up
26% - 14 votes
He has made some bad calls that will backfire
13% - 7 votes
Time will tell ...
60% - 32 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new...

28 Feb

Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new opportunity
The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world

24 Feb

The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world
4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone

21 Feb

4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone
Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof...

20 Feb

Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof movie date
WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?

20 Feb

WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?
New HUAWEI Mate50 Pro showcases cutting edge, ultra-durable Kunlun Glass for all...

20 Feb

New HUAWEI Mate50 Pro showcases cutting edge, ultra-durable Kunlun Glass for all your adventures
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23054.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo