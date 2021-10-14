Proteas skipper Bavuma' feeling good', set to resume De Kock opening partnership

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma says he's feeling good after having his most productive net session to date since injuring his thumb in Sri Lanka last month.

The 31-year-old flew home from South Africa's last tour before the T20 World Cup in the UAE after fracturing his thumb in the opening game of the three-match ODI series.

Bavuma was rediscovering his excellent form, too, before the injury, having posted 72 against Ireland in Belfast and 38 not-out in his last ODI match in Sri Lanka.

"I had a good batting session today (Thursday)," said Bavuma.

"My hand is definitely improving by the day. It's getting stronger, and I'm getting a lot more comfortable with it.

"Tomorrow (Friday) will be the first time I'm having a live net session facing bowlers, so I'm looking forward to that.

"That will give me a better indication of how far I've progressed. Everything is still on track at the moment, and I'm looking to play the warm-up games.

"I'm feeling good and taking it day-by-day, I guess."

Bavuma is readying himself to resume his opening partnership with master blaster Quinton de Kock.

The pair give the Proteas a good balance between Bavuma's measured strokes and De Kock's fast draw.

South Africa used Reeza Hendricks to good effect in Bavuma's absence in their 3-0 T20 series sweep in Sri Lanka.

"My role is quite obvious and clear to me. I'm someone who comes in at the top," Bavuma said.

"If there's an opportunity to come in at No 3, I'll play in that spot. Reeza has batted quite well of late at the top of the order.

"But I'll probably partner Quinny (De Kock) and see who fits into the middle order."