Proteas skipper Bavuma hopes for 'batting friendly conditions' in Windies series

Proteas Test captain Temba Bavuma hopes that amenable pitches will be prepped for their upcoming series against the West Indies.

South Africa's pitches have been notoriously difficult to bat on, especially against teams with quality bowling attacks.

The West Indies/South Africa clash that form part of the Sir Vivian Richards Trophy, starts on Tuesday at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Proteas Test captain Temba Bavuma is hoping for less capricious pitches to be prepared for their series against the West Indies.

The West Indies, whom the Proteas meet in the first of two Tests starting at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday, don't quite carry the batting threat that would make Bavuma and South Africa's national men's cricket team red ball coach Shukri Conrad stay awake at night.

However, they possess a bowling attack, that in perfect conditions, can and will make life rather uncomfortable for the Proteas' batting group that's desperately in need of runs.

Those runs have been hard to come by on SA's rather difficult pitches, with the 2021/22 series against India seeing 300 as a team total being crossed just once across 12 innings.

STAT ATTACK | Proteas lead the way at T20 World Cup as Wolvaardt, Brits, Kapp shine

The batting stakes improved for the Bangladesh series, but the tourists understandably had less batting and bowling venom.

Bavuma said they did not consult with groundsmen, but added they know they had to make runs regardless of conditions.

"I'm hoping for batting friendly conditions, but as a captain, conditions are conditions," Bavuma said.

"As a team, we have to assess them as well as they can and adapt accordingly. Also, we must make sure we stay positive in looking for ways to stay positive in terms of scoring in the conditions.

"There hasn't been a request from my side with regards to speaking to groundsmen and I think the coach hasn't done so as well.

"From a mindset point of view, that's the one thing we can control as a team and that's how we'll be measuring ourselves."

The lack of centuries from batters was a talking point throughout Mark Boucher's coaching tenure, especially last year.

Rob Houwing | Proteas women enter whole new marketability realm

There were two 100s from Proteas batters in Sarel Erwee and Kyle Verreynne against New Zealand, but both players have been dropped.

Bavuma admitted the lack of tons was a concern as it didn't address their batting challenges, but hopes they'll find the togetherness that helped them get through the India series.

"The batting unit over past two tough series that we've been through, those were tough tours that separate the good guys from the really good guys.

"They come with their challenges, and we didn't meet up to those challenges, but the guys are here and they want to man up.

READ | Springbok skipper Kolisi helped Proteas prepare for World Cup final: 'His support has been amazing'

"As a batting team, you need to score runs for the bowlers to do what they need to do. That's not going to change and those conversations have happened from a personal perspective.

"We've dealt with them as a team and we hope that the West Indies won't just be the start, but the guys showing what they need to do from a team's point of view.

"People must also remember this is roughly the same team that prevailed against India and we weren't backed to do so.

"Even then, we didn't have guys making 150 and big scores, so the togetherness won't be lost, but the big scores will be the cherry on top."