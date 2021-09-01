Proteas skipper Bavuma opens up on Enoch Nkwe resignation: 'I would like to sit down with him'

Proteas limited-overs skipper Temba Bavuma said he's lost a critical coaching individual in the form of Enoch Nkwe.

The former Lions all-rounder and coach resigned last week in what was a stormy period for local cricket.

Bavuma said he still needs to meet with Nkwe to take on board what will come from his side.

The duo was successful captain/coach combination for the Lions at franchise level, with Nkwe's trophy-winning stint at the Johannesburg franchise allowing him to be seconded to the national team after Ottis Gibson's departure.



Nkwe resigned last week in what was a tumultuous period for Cricket South Africa on and off the field.

"He's quite a big loss to the team from a tactical and strategic point of view. For me, he was a good soundboard and a person I tested my ideas against," Bavuma said.

"It helped that I had working experience with him at domestic level, but in saying that, this is the situation we find ourselves in.

"It does make me feel some type of way. I haven't had an opportunity to have a formal discussion with Enoch.

"Life goes on and there's not much we can do as players from this point on. With regards to his reasons for leaving, as a team, we haven't had a forum or space to hear from him.

"A lot has been speculated in the media, and I don't think it would be fair on me to add to that speculation."

Bavuma, currently preparing for the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka that starts in Colombo on Thursday, said he wanted to meet with Nkwe when he returns from Sri Lanka.

"When I get back to South Africa, I would like to sit down with him and unpack it with him," Bavuma said.

"I would like to hear it from him because he's the subject at the end of the day. If there is merit to his comments, as a member of the team, that's something I'll take on board and have a discussion amongst the team.

"In terms of understanding things from Enoch's view, I'll have a conversation with him and see what comes of it."

With CSA's saying in its 24 August press release that the functioning and culture of the team environment was a matter that was discussed with Nkwe during his resignation, Bavuma said the team culture was a work in progress.

"Conversations have been had and we have looked at ourselves as a team to see how best we can do things," Bavuma said.

"It's not to say the culture is an unhealthy one because every team has areas that they can improve on. You have to have the conversations to identify those areas."

Having been part of the Proteas since 2014 when he made his debut in the Boxing Day Test of that year against the West Indies in Gqeberha under Hashim Amla's captaincy, Bavuma has now played under four Test captains.

That exposed him to a different team culture as compared to what he's working with now, but said the change of the senior guard in recent years has necessitated the building of a new team culture.

"If I look at how I came into the team, there was a certain type of team culture which we displayed in the public through Protea fire," Bavuma said.

"It had a certain purpose and meaning behind it. The main custodians with regards to building that culture are no longer here.

"We have a different set of senior players who have a responsibility of building a new team culture and that's within the early stages.

"It's about instilling the values of the younger guys and cultivating that culture. For me to say it's a bad culture? I don't think it's at that point.

"It's something we're still cultivating and hard conversations are happening amongst the team and management to cultivate a culture that'll allow guys to play at their best and more importantly, have the sense of belonging."

Bavuma is an all-format player, unlike Test captain Dean Elgar, who is a red-ball specialist. This slight difference, Bavuma said, has required a wide-ranging conversation that'll allow for the teams to share their ideas better.

"We've also got two captains in me and Dean. We've given ourselves an opportunity to share ideas on how to take the team forward," Bavuma said.

"We have our different philosophies, so there is that balancing act, but the culture is nowhere near the end product."