Proteas skipper Bavuma pays tribute to 'legend' Steyn: 'He welcomed me into team'

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma has paid tribute to Dale Steyn, highlighting the role South Africa's all-time leading wicket-taker in Test cricket played in welcoming him into the national set-up.

Steyn announced his retirement from all cricket on Tuesday.

Bavuma, who is now the captain of the South African T20 and ODI sides currently in Sri Lanka, made his international debut all the way back in 2014 against the West Indies in Gqeberha.

Steyn made a rare half-century in that match, but it was his welcoming spirit that Bavuma pointed to when quizzed about the impact Steyn had on South African cricket.

"I had the pleasure of playing with Dale and when I joined the team he was one of the senior players," said Bavuma.

"He was one of the guys who welcomed me and made me feel a part and that I belonged in the team.

"His achievements and statistics obviously speak for themselves. He's a legend - a GOAT as the guys would call him. I obviously wish him well in his future endeavours.

"He's definitely had an impact and played a role for us younger guys who have come into the team.

"We'll be trying our best to keep on the legacy that he's left behind."

The first of three ODIs between the Proteas and Sri Lanka takes place on Thursday in Colombo with play set to start at 11:30 (SA time).