Proteas skipper Bavuma reprimanded for 'audible obscenity'

Proteas limited overs captain Temba Bavuma has been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during Monday's first T20I against Ireland in Malahide.

According to an ICC statement, Bavuma was found to have breached Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "use of an audible obscenity during an International Match".

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the South African skipper's disciplinary record. It was Bavuma's first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred in the sixth over of South Africa's innings, when Bavuma used an audible obscenity on being adjudged caught behind.

Bavuma admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Kevin Gallagher of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees and ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the Covid-19 interim playing regulations.

The ICC added that there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Alan Neill and Mark Hawthorne, third umpire Rolland Black as well as fourth official Paul Reynolds.

The ICC regulations state that Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 percent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

The Proteas won Monday's first T20 by 42 runs and secure the series with a game to spare on Thursday with a 33-run win.