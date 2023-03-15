41m ago

Proteas skipper Bavuma says a debutant or two in the offing for first Windies ODI

Khanyiso Tshwaku
Proteas training in East London.
Proteas training in East London.
Gallo Images

At Buffalo Park, East London

  • Proteas ODI skipper Temba Bavuma said there are one or two players who are due to make their limited-overs debuts against the West Indies on Thursday.
  • The squad, which had another addition in Marco Jansen on Wednesday morning, had a full training run in East London.
  • The four uncapped squad members in Ryan Rickelton, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs and Gerald Coetzee all took part in Wednesday's training session.

Proteas ODI skipper Temba Bavuma said a debut or two is in the offing for the first ODI against the West Indies in East London on Thursday.

The West Indies Test series that South Africa won 2-0 after successes at SuperSport Park in Centurion and the Wanderers saw Gerald Coetzee and Tony de Zorzi make their debuts.

The duo also put in a shift during Wednesday morning's training session at the beachside international venue, while Tristan Stubbs and Ryan Rickelton were also in operation.

Marco Jansen, who has played five T20s, was also drafted into the squad as Andile Phehlukwayo (back), Sisanda Magala (hand), and Wayne Parnell (illness) all had sickness or injury to worry about.

Parnell, though, batted and bowled in East London's concealed heat and humidity, with Jansen doing the same.

Bavuma didn't possess Proteas red ball coach Shukri Conrad's pre-second Test confidence by naming the match-day 11 on the eve of the game, but said they have confidence in the guys who will play.

"The guys have been added to the squad and have been part of our plans of the ODIs that took place before the Test series," Bavuma said.

"It's great that they've done well before the Test series, so it's going to be important for them to carry on with the confidence and form gained from the Test series.

"You can expect a couple of new faces and debutants because we'd like to see how well they can fit in for our plans going forward."

Bavuma said that, while they won't be underestimating the Windies, they also have the twin responsibilities of winning and giving fresh blood a new opportunity.

The Proteas go into the series on the back of a 2-1 ODI series success against England in January and February that significantly boosted South Africa's World Cup qualification chances.

The West Indies series doesn't fall into that significant qualification bracket, which allows South Africa some experimentation leeway ahead of the key Netherlands engagement later this month.

"You want to keep the good thing going and with that said, we can't ignore the fact that it's a big year from a 50-over perspective," Bavuma said.

"We want to widen the pool and give guys an opportunity and even with the new guys coming in, it's not a factor of us compromising our desire to win the series.

"We still want to win the series, but it's even better when you have the new faces come in under pressure and uncertainty, from where they put in the winning performances.

"There are guys who weren't involved in the Test team, and they come with a lot of hunger and they'd also like to be among the star performers."

Thursday's first ODI at Buffalo Park starts at 13:00.

