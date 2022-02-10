Proteas

Proteas skipper braced for IPL auction and its expected impact and aftermath

Khanyiso Tshwaku
South African batter Dean Elgar (AFP)
  • Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar is happy with the number of South African players who have been listed in the Indian Premier League auction.
  • The IPL auction takes place on Saturday and Sunday, but the start date for the tournament hasn't been announced.
  • When the tournament starts and ends may have an impact on the last part of SA's international summer that ends on 11 April.

The Indian Premier League's date has not been announced, but the tournament already looms large on the horizon and on Dean Elgar's mind. 

It won't affect South Africa's preparation and participation in the two-Test series against New Zealand, but may have an impact on the Bangladesh inbound tour that's scheduled for mid-March to early April.

That said, there are 33 South Africans who are in the IPL auction pot and some of them are part of the Test squad in New Zealand.

Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen and Marco Jansen are some of the Test regulars who are in that pot, with the latter two being impressive against India in the various formats last month

The IPL auction takes place on 12 and 13 February.

Proteas skipper Elgar was happy with the number of players in the auction and hoped the IPL doors may open for them.

"Some guys might have the life-changing auction go their way and I'll be the first guy to come and congratulate them because beers will be on them," Elgar told reporters on Thursday.

"I know I'm definitely not in that auction because I can't stand another year of disappointment of not getting the satisfaction of knowing I'll retire in two years' time because of getting a million-dollar contract.

"I'm a lot more optimistic than that, but I also see it as an opportunity for someone to have their lives changed through the cricket they have played."

Elgar though cautioned players being carried away by IPL riches if they strike the jackpot, especially with South Africa's international summer not quite over yet.

"We can only control getting the guys in the right mindset to focus on the two-match series against New Zealand," Elgar said.

"We just need to make sure that guys are aligned and focussing on the bigger picture for us, which is following our processes and they still have to play for us."

