Proteas skipper Elgar frustrated by distractions shrouding team's performance: 'It's bull****'

Proteas captain Dean Elgar used an expletive to explain how the distractions around the team took the sheen from their performances.

The Proteas beat India in the two formats they played in, but those successes were overshadowed by Mark Boucher's disciplinary hearings and Quinton de Kock's retirement.

The Proteas leave for New Zealand on Wednesday evening for a two-Test series.

Proteas captain Dean Elgar said the distractions around the national team have taken away from their successes on the field.



Speaking at the Proteas' virtual departure press conference ahead of their two-Test tour to New Zealand, Elgar had to address coach Mark Boucher's impending disciplinary hearing that has been set down for 16 to 20 May on numerous occassions.

The Proteas head to New Zealand for a test Tour for the sixth time since readmission and hold a proud record of having never lost a series there, while only losing one Test there in the same period.

However, the Proteas have had to contend with Quinton de Kock's shock retirement and Boucher's gross misconduct charges leveled against him by his employers.

In that period, they came back from 1-0 down to beat India 2-1 in the Test series, while whitewashing them 3-0 in the ODI series.

Elgar used an expletive to explain the way the talk around Boucher had detracted from the improved performances of the Proteas.

"It's been ok, but the distractions have taken away everything we've achieved as a group and for me, that's bulls***," Elgar said.

"I know it's extremely relevant in the public eye and it's also relevant for us, but we've achieved so much, and that's squashed by negativity in the media.

"I have to answer these things and that's ok. I've got no issue doing that, because I understand the interaction between the media and me is important.

"However, this is a presser about us going to New Zealand, and if you want to talk about the hearing, let's create another platform for that.

"I don't mind speaking about those externals and I have no issue with that, but 60 percent of the questions in this presser have been about the hearing.

"You can understand my frustration as I would like to get the right message out and the questions I have received have had nothing to do with cricket."