52m ago

Proteas skipper Elgar grateful for NZ quarantine allowances: 'I'd be climbing up the wall'

Khanyiso Tshwaku
Dean Elgar. (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)
  • Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar explained how tough it was in the managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) environment in New Zealand.
  • The Proteas arrived in New Zealand last week ahead of their Test series that starts in Christchurch.
  • They have been training in groups at the Lincoln University.

Proteas Test skipper Dean Elgar says his squad's managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) in New Zealand has been reasonable, but 10 straight days without movement under stricter regulations would have felt like incarceration.

The Proteas arrived in New Zealand last week Friday, and Elgar said they have gone through three sets of Covid-19 tests since then that have all come back negative.

However, a recent uptick in New Zealand's Covid-19 cases has necessitated a change in the regulations that have affected South Africa's movements in the country.

Elgar is happy with the allowances that have been made for the Proteas in New Zealand - they are allowed to train in groups within their bubble - but he also expounded on how difficult it has been for the players when encased in quarantine.

Elgar, who chuckled at the growth of his beard while in quarantine, sheepishly admitted to having lost count of the days of the week.

"I don't think you can prep with this. What you can do before coming here is to chat to respective people to make life bearable," Elgar said.

"It would be impossible to get guys to tour here if they're in quarantine for 10 straight days without leaving their room. That's like jail.

"We've been treated well with regards to what we asked for.

"When the cricketing bodies work with government, they can definitely make it manageable, and they've tried their best to make things bearable for us because it would be tough doing nothing for 10 days.

"It's not easy and If I wasn't doing anything, I'd be climbing up the wall and jumping off the balcony, but the conversations have been had to make things easier.

"We do want to be here in New Zealand and play against them, but the touring team also has to be met halfway."

One of the allowances the Proteas have with regards to their MIQ is being able to train in groups, something they have been doing at the Lincoln University.

With the first Test at the Hagley Oval a week away, Elgar said they'll be training at the ground two or three days before the game.

Elgar also praised their adaptability to the conditions they're having to deal with in New Zealand because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

 "The facility in Lincoln is brilliant and they have some very good practice wickets there," Elgar said.

"We had a great turnout even though we were constrained with the time as we were given only a few hours.

"It's not something that we're used to, but we have to adapt and that's what we've needed to do in these tough times.

"We're only getting to the Hagley Oval two or three days before the Test starts, but we do have some training to do at the Lincoln facility."

