Proteas skipper Elgar heaps praise on 'special' De Kock: 'He's playing a different game to us'

Proteas captain Dean Elgar has heaped praise on former skipper Quinton de Kock following another impressive showing on day one of the second Test against the West Indies.

De Kock and Elgar put on a valuable 79-run stand for the fourth-wicket at the Darren Sammy Oval on Friday as the Proteas recovered from from 37/3 to a far more comfortable 218/5 at stumps.

SCORECARD | West Indies v Proteas - 2nd Test

Elgar (77 off 237) was a wall for the visitors while De Kock (59* off 103) provided an injection of runs that the Proteas desperately needed.

The 28-year-old, who has now stood down from the captaincy in all formats, has continued his good form following a career-best 141* against the Windies in the first Test last week.

Speaking after the day's play, Elgar put De Kock's performance into perspective.

"Quinny at the moment is playing a different game to everyone else," said Elgar.

"He has always had the natural ability to produce performances like this, as he did in the first Test and like he did today."

Elgar also suggested that De Kock was enjoying his cricket once more.

"It's great to see Quinny playing cricket with a smile on his face again. I think he has had a lot of hard times in the past few months, so it is good to see that jovial Quinton de Kock nature, which I have gotten to know over the years," he said.

"He is a very special cricketer and I think we haven't seen the best of Quinton just yet."