Proteas skipper Keshav Maharaj on dream T20 debut: 'My team-mates made my job easy'

Keshav Maharaj got his T20 international career to a dream start after skippering the Proteas to their 28-run over Sri Lanka in Colombo on Friday.

But the spinner, who contributed with a handy 1/19 in his four overs, said his team-mates helped him lead the under-pressure side to the perfect start in the three-match T20 series.

Maharaj was named as a then-uncapped member of the Proteas T20 World Cup squad on Thursday that will do battle in the UAE.

"I was really excited, firstly, to don the T20 colours on Friday," he said.

"It means a lot to me. I've always wanted to play all three formats for South Africa, and I'm very grateful for the opportunity.

"To be thrown the captaincy … I've always said I wanted to captain South Africa, and fortunately enough, I got to do it on my debut.

"The personnel around me made my life easier on and off the field in terms of managing situations with tactics and stuff, so it's a collective team effort.

"I may be the leader on the field, but we have a lot of other leaders, which makes my job a lot easier."

After losing the ODI series 2-1, South Africa got their T20 campaign off on the right track by posting 163/5 in their innings.

Quinton de Kock (36) and Reeza Hendricks (38) brilliant 73-run opening partnership gave the visitors a nice cushion to begin their innings before Aiden Markram (48), and David Miller (26) tidied up the score at the death.

Sri Lanka could only muster 135/6 in reply thanks to their bowlers Anrich Nortje (1/29), Bjorn Fortuin (1/24), Tabraiz Shamsi (1/20), Dwaine Pretorius (1/21) and Maharaj, who made matters tough for the hosts.

"It was nice to start the series with a win under our belt. It was important for us to get that," said Maharaj.

"The batters did really well from the start. Quinny (De Kock) and Reeza set the foundation for us, and Aiden and David played sublime innings at the end with a good partnership to take us to the total we got.

"The bowlers in the power play set the tone for the game and restricted Sri Lanka to 36 in that power play, which is almost unheard of in the Sub-Continent. Full credit to them.

"Bjorn, Shamo (Shamsi), Anrich and KG (Kagiso Rabada) were superb in finishing the game off in the manner they did."