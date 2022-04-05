Proteas skipper not worried about another clumsy batting collapse: 'I'm glad it happened'

Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar isn't worried about a now familiar batting collapse in the first Test against Bangladesh.

He believes it's perhaps a good thing that happened as it taught a group of inexperienced batters about the demands of the format.

Chief among those demands is keeping intensity throughout.

A now familiar Proteas batting collapse will not be giving skipper Dean Elgar sleepless nights ahead of the second Test against Bangladesh starting in Gqeberha on Friday.

South Africa lost their last 9 wickets for just 88 runs in their second innings at Kingsmead and were indebted to the bowlers gaining the team a useful lead as well a decent start spearheaded by their gritty left-handed leader.

Mitigating that embarrassment to an extent is the fact that, bar Elgar and Temba Bavuma, the Proteas' specialist batters only boasted 21 Tests between them.

One of them, Ryan Rickelton, was making his debut and emerged with credit by making an unbeaten 39.

"I'm not concerned, I'm actually glad it happened. You have to expose the guys to those kind of circumstances," said a typically forthright Elgar.

"It's the difference between scoring another 30 to 40 runs in a session. In conditions like this, where you possibly have only three sessions to bowl a team out, better batting line-ups will get through those sessions and the game will end in a draw.

"It’s about developing awareness and exposing the player to situations that promote that. Fortunately, we had a lot of runs in the bank but I certainly wanted to score more because that’s the style of cricket I want us to play going forward.

"If your intensity is right, you’re batting will be at a higher level."

Steeliness and concentration were indeed the two factors that Elgar thought were conspicuously missing from South Africa's batting effort, not a lack of talent or technique.

Speak the language

"Intensity is what we were lacking, I think a lot of guys still need to wake up and realise you've got to have intensity throughout, whether it's with ball in hand or with the bat.

"Even at the start of your innings you need to be up at a certain level, whether it's being in good positions or showing good body language. It’s even something as simple as running between the wickets," he said.

"We lacked that and maybe it was down to the experience of the players. We must be mindful of that. There were two guys on Test debut, a few others with just a handful of caps.

"They're maybe not quite familiar yet with that type of role-playing, but it's important for us as senior players to keep speaking that language with them and remind them of the small game-plans that are required at this level."

Pool of depth

Elgar, at least in output, couldn't have done much more in striking two fluent knocks of 64 and 67.

Bavuma, in his 50th Test, anchored the first innings with 93.

Happily, the overall result was a positive one.

"Creating depth is what we’ve working towards. Exposure is the way to make the depth pool deeper. We’re not totally there yet," said Elgar.

"I believe we need another year or two to reassure us that we have a 100% performing pool of depth. It’s a work in progress. They’ve had a taste and what it demands."