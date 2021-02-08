Proteas

1h ago

add bookmark

Proteas slip in ICC Test rankings after Pakistan series defeat

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mark Boucher (Gallo)
Mark Boucher (Gallo)

The Proteas have slipped in ICC Test team rankings after losing the two-match Test series against Pakistan.

READ | Markram heroics can't save Proteas as Pakistan claim series whitewash

Chasing 370 to win, the Proteas were bowled out for 274 as Pakistan won the second Test in Rawalpindi by 95 runs.

Pakistan sealed the two-match Test series 2-0 after also winning the first Test by seven wickets in Karachi. 

This is Pakistan's second Test series win over South Africa, with the first occurring in a two-match series in 2003.

The Proteas dropped one spot to sixth on 89 points as Pakistan jumped two spots to fifth on 90 points.

The Proteas Test squad and a few management staff will return to South Africa this week, as originally planned, despite Australia calling off this month's three-match Test series.

The two teams will now play three-match T20 series on 11, 13 and 14 February in Lahore.

ICC Test team rankings:

1. New Zealand - 118.44

2. India - 117.65

3. Australia - 113

4. England - 108

5. Pakistan - 90

6. South Africa - 89

7. Sri Lanka - 83

8. West Indies - 77

9. Bangladesh - 55

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Markram heroics can't save Proteas as Pakistan claim series whitewash
Proteas star Shabnim Ismail voted ICC Player of the Month for January
West Indies batting hero Mayers does not want to be one-hit wonder
Read more on:
proteasmark bouchercricket
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
41% - 11719 votes
Cricket
12% - 3454 votes
Football
19% - 5327 votes
Athletics
3% - 718 votes
Boxing
1% - 279 votes
Cycling
2% - 657 votes
Golf
5% - 1458 votes
Motorsport
8% - 2394 votes
Tennis
3% - 956 votes
Water sports
1% - 256 votes
American sports
1% - 352 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 939 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo