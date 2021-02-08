Proteas slip in ICC Test rankings after Pakistan series defeat

The Proteas have slipped in ICC Test team rankings after losing the two-match Test series against Pakistan.

Chasing 370 to win, the Proteas were bowled out for 274 as Pakistan won the second Test in Rawalpindi by 95 runs.

Pakistan sealed the two-match Test series 2-0 after also winning the first Test by seven wickets in Karachi.

This is Pakistan's second Test series win over South Africa, with the first occurring in a two-match series in 2003.

The Proteas dropped one spot to sixth on 89 points as Pakistan jumped two spots to fifth on 90 points.

The Proteas Test squad and a few management staff will return to South Africa this week, as originally planned, despite Australia calling off this month's three-match Test series.

The two teams will now play three-match T20 series on 11, 13 and 14 February in Lahore.

ICC Test team rankings:

1. New Zealand - 118.44

2. India - 117.65

3. Australia - 113

4. England - 108

5. Pakistan - 90

6. South Africa - 89

7. Sri Lanka - 83

8. West Indies - 77

9. Bangladesh - 55

Pakistan gain eight rating points to jump to No.5 in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Team Rankings after the #PAKvSA series ?? pic.twitter.com/l05HwixTd0 — ICC (@ICC) February 8, 2021

- Compiled by Sport24 staff