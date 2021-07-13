Proteas

Proteas slump to embarrassing defeat to Ireland

Sport24 staff
Ireland's cricketers celebrate. (Photo by Seb Daly/Gallo Images)
Ireland's cricketers celebrate. (Photo by Seb Daly/Gallo Images)

Ireland took a 1-0 series lead after beating South Africa by 43 runs at the Malahide Cricket Club Ground in Dublin on Tuesday.

SCORECARD | Ireland v SA, 2nd ODI

Chasing 291 for victory, the Proteas were bowled out for 247 in 48.2 overs.

South Africa's noteworthy contributors with the bat were opener Janneman Malan (84) and middle-order batsman Rassie van der Dussen (49).

Earlier, Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie's 102 helped the hosts post a commanding 290/5 in their allotted 50 overs.

Sunday's first ODI was washed out, with the third and final one scheduled for Dublin on Friday.

More to follow...

Teams

Ireland

Andy Balbirnie (captain), Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker, Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Josh Little

Proteas

Aiden Markram, Janneman Malan, Tema Bavuma (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (wicket-keeper), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje

