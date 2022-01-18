Proteas spearhead Kagiso Rabada rested for ODI series against India

Proteas speedster, Kagiso Rabada won't take part in the upcoming ODI series against India, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Tuesday.

In a statement released to the media, CSA confirmed that Rabada, who spearheaded South Africa's attack in the recent Test series win over India, has been released from the squad to rest ahead of the Test tour to New Zealand in February.

Rabada was back to his impressive best during the Test series and took 20 wickets during the three-match series.

CSA confirmed that no replacement will be brought into the squad as they are already in a bio-secure environment in Cape Town.

With Rabada rested, the chances that all-rounder Marco Jansen will win his first ODI cap for South Africa have risen significantly.

Jansen impressed in the Test series too, taking 19 wickets at an average of just 16.47.

George Linde has been retained from the Test squad and will add an extra spin-bowling option for the series.

The Proteas and India will play three matches over the coming days with the first two taking place in Paarl on Wednesday and Friday and the final match in Cape Town on Sunday.

All games start at 10:30.

Revised Proteas ODI squad vs India

Temba Bavuma (captain, Lions), Keshav Maharaj (vice-captain, Dolphins), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper, Titans), Zubayr Hamza (Western Province), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Janneman Malan (Paarl Rocks), Sisanda Magala (Lions), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Wayne Parnell (Western Province), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (North West Dragons), George Linda (Western Province), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Western Province).

ODI series vs India schedule

Wednesday, 19 January - 1st ODI (Boland Park, Paarl)

Friday, 21 January - 2nd ODI (Boland Park, Paarl)

Sunday, 23 January - 3rd ODI (Newlands, Cape Town)