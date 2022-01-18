Proteas spearhead Kagiso Rabada rested for ODI series against India

Proteas speedster, Kagiso Rabada won't take part in the upcoming ODI series against India, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Tuesday.
In a statement released to the media, CSA confirmed that Rabada, who spearheaded South Africa's attack in the recent Test series win over India, has been released from the squad to rest ahead of the Test tour to New Zealand in February.
Rabada was back to his impressive best during the Test series and took 20 wickets during the three-match series.
Revised Proteas ODI squad vs India
Temba Bavuma (captain, Lions), Keshav Maharaj (vice-captain, Dolphins), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper, Titans), Zubayr Hamza (Western Province), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Janneman Malan (Paarl Rocks), Sisanda Magala (Lions), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Wayne Parnell (Western Province), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (North West Dragons), George Linda (Western Province), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Western Province).
ODI series vs India schedule
Wednesday, 19 January - 1st ODI (Boland Park, Paarl)
Friday, 21 January - 2nd ODI (Boland Park, Paarl)
Sunday, 23 January - 3rd ODI (Newlands, Cape Town)