Proteas spinner Shamsi sad to see Enoch Nkwe leave the men's national team

In what has been a tumultuous week for South African cricket, Nkwe resigned from his position.

Shamsi will be joining the Rajasthan Royal in the Indian Premier League.

Proteas limited over spinner Tabraiz Shamsi said it was sad to see former assistant coach Enoch Nkwe resigning.

The former Lions all-rounder and well-traveled coach resigned this week, raising concerns about the functioning and culture of the team environment

Shamsi said they wished Nkwe all the best and they understood whatever reasons may have led to his exit.

"I wasn't really with the team at the camp. I joined them just before we left, but it's sad that Enoch has resigned. I'm sure he had his reasons," Shamsi said.

"As a team, we wish him all the best and we fully respect the choice that he's made. Just like he'd wish us the best for the future, we'd do the same.

"At the end of the day, this is sport and these kind of things do happen, so we have to move forward and wish each other well and I'm sure the guys will be in touch with him."

While some players had some down time after the tours of the West Indies and Ireland, Shamsi went to the United Kingdom to play for the Invincibles in The Hundred event.

As the number one T20 bowler in the world, it also hasn't come as a surprise that Shamsi has been picked up by an Indian Premier League team.

He'll be joining the Rajasthan Royal in the United Arab Emirates for the remainder of the IPL that was put on hold earlier this year because of Covid-19.

Shamsi, who is with the Proteas in Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI and T20 series that starts next month, with all the games taking place in Colombo, didn't try to hide his excitement.

"I'm not going to lie and I say I'm not excited. I've never played in Dubai and that's something you can't really control because the IPL is a different thing," Shamsi said.

"I have played in the past, but I was younger and didn't get a lot of game time. As you can see with the Proteas, when you get regular game time, you can showcase what you're capable of.

"You can improve and become better. From a Proteas perspective, I'm happy that I've been picked up in the IPL, so for me to go and train at those facilities, it will be nice if I can play on those pitches so I can gain experience and information."