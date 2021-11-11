Proteas

Proteas stars Markram, Van der Dussen shoot up ICC T20 rankings

Aiden Markram (Getty)
Aiden Markram (Getty)

The ever-improving Aiden Markram has shot up the latest ICC rankings following his performance at the T20 World Cup.

The 27-year-old's stunning knock of 52* (25) on Sunday went a long way towards securing an impressive victory against England in Sharjah, and while that was not enough to see the Proteas progress in the competition, it was another reminder of Markram's class and how important he has become to the Proteas cause. 

Markram finished the tournament with 162 runs at an average of 54.00 and a strike rate of 145.94, and when the latest rankings were released on Thursday, he had moved up on both the batting and allrounder charts.

Markram has moved up three placed to now sit 3rd on the batting rankings behind Babar Azam (1st) and Dawid Malan (2nd), while he has also moved up to 7th on the allrounder rankings.

The other big South African mover was Rassie van der Dussen, who moved up six places and into 10th position on the batting rankings following his impressive showing at the tournament. 

Tabraiz Shamsi (2nd) and Anrich Nortje (7th) remain the two South African bowlers in the top 10. 

