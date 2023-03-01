1h ago

Proteas star Ismail taking World Cup final defeat hard: 'It wasn't good enough'

Lloyd Burnard
Shabnin Ismail (Gallo)
  • Proteas star Shabnim Ismail has found it difficult to celebrate her side's efforts at the T20 World Cup. 
  • The Proteas were losing finalists, going down to Australia at Newlands on Sunday. 
  • The side has been celebrated for making history, but Ismail has taken the defeat hard.

The Proteas women have been celebrated as national heroes in the days following their T20 World Cup final defeat to Australia at Newlands, but for star fast bowler Shabnim Ismail, their performance on Sunday was "not good enough". 

The 34-year-old, who has 241 caps for her country across all formats, was one of the Proteas' key performers at the tournament, especially in their historic semi-final win over England. 

READ | Where to now for heroic Proteas women? Equal match fees, SA20 and pro domestic structure 

No Proteas side had ever made a World Cup final before Sunday, and while South Africa were ultimately outplayed against one of the most dominant cricket sides in the history of the game, they have been showered in praise for getting as far as they did. 

Ismail, though, says she holds herself to a higher standard, and that coming so close to a World Cup title without getting the job done was difficult to take. 

"I don't like settling for average," she told News24 this week.

"I love winning tournaments and competing against the best. Australia is the best team at the moment, and I wanted to go out there and show that dog fight in me.

"Losing in the final really hurt me a lot because I've been here for 16 years.

"Making history and getting over the semi-final hurdle is a huge confidence booster and it does put us on a high pedestal, but for me, I feel like we could have had that final and it hurts me a lot.

"There are still youngsters in the team, so for them, they were really happy with what happened and how we made history, but for me, I still feel like it wasn't good enough.

"I want to go to the top, beat the top and then make sure we end on top."

The good news for the Proteas is that Ismail, for now, is not going anywhere. She showed at the World Cup that she still has the pace - she is currently the world's fastest women's bowler, while her wicket-taking ability is also as dangerous as ever. 

"I came out of a month off just before the World Cup to take some time away from the game, but being here with the girls again, there is still a flame burning. We'll see where that takes us and how far I can still carry on," she added. 

"I always loved playing for my country, and I'll always choose to play for my country over any other leagues. I'm still happy to be here. I'm not sure how long I'll still be playing for, but hopefully still for a very long time.

"It boils down to my body, and obviously, you want to leave on a high. If I do decide to stay and play for much longer, I could end up going the T20 route and maybe cut off the 50-overs completely. It depends on how my body feels."

Ismail is now set to play in the first-ever Women's Indian Premier League (WPL), where she will turn out for UPZ Warriors.


