Proteas stretched after losing these FIVE players to IPL: Who will they turn to?

With the ODI series against Pakistan tied at 1-1, the Proteas are set to lose a total of FIVE players to the Indian Premier League (IPL) ahead of Wednesday's decider at Centurion.

It will provide a thorough examination of the depth that coach Mark Boucher and captain Temba Bavuma have at their disposal, especially considering the quality of the players that will be leaving.

All of Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and David Miller will be unavailable for the rest of the Pakistan tour - the final ODI and the upcoming four T20s - as they head off to their respective IPL franchises.

It hurts South Africa in the fast bowling department, in particular, where Rabada has shown glimpses of his class over the last two fixtures while Nortje has been massive for his side.

Then, at the top of the order, De Kock had a welcome return to form with a knock of 80 (86) in the second ODI while Miller's pair of half-centuries has reminded people of his pedigree and value to the national cause.

Whichever way you look at it, the Proteas will be significantly diluted for the series decider, but there are more than capable options available.

Below, we look at the players who might come in for the third ODI.

Batters

Janneman Malan (for De Kock)

This is perhaps the most logical switch. Malan has played just three ODIs and has already carded a hugely impressive century against the Aussies in early 2020. He should be considered unlucky to have missed out at the start of the Pakistan series with the Proteas backing Aiden Markram again, but Malan will almost certainly get his opportunity now to remind the selectors that he has the credentials to partner De Kock at the top of the ODI order.

Kyle Verreynne (for Miller)

Sure, he is not the 'finisher' that Miller is, but Verreynne, like Heinrich Klaasen, will also be able to take over the gloves from the departing De Kock. Like Malan, Verreynne made a promising start to his ODI career against the Aussies last year and is knocking on the door for another crack. His form in four-day cricket has been sublime and Verreynne is very clearly a special talent who could benefit from being exposed to as much international cricket as possible.

Bowlers

This is less straightforward given the numerous options that the Proteas have. Beuran Hendricks is surely next in line given that he is most familiar with the demands of international cricket and has been in and around the Proteas set-up across all formats for at least a couple of years.

Then, one would expect Lutho Sipamla to come in too. The 22-year-old has struggled to make the step up to ODI cricket in his four caps to date, but he comes incredibly highly rated and is already a Test match player. If the perception of the Proteas pecking order is accurate, he will surely play at SuperSport Park on Wednesday.

Presuming the Proteas keep the same balance in their attack and don't go for another spinner - Keshav Maharaj will be itching for a game - that would leave all of Sisanda Magala, Lizaad Williams, Junior Dala and Daryn Dupavillon fighting it out for one place. Given his proven ability at the death with ball in hand and his ability to clear the ropes with the bat, one would think that Magala is the frontrunner in that race.

As Bavuma said after the second ODI on Sunday, strong discussions will need to take place before taking any decisions. There are, as the scenarios above reveal, numerous options for the brains trust. The potential players certainly have the talent and potential, but the lack of experience that comes with those leaving for the IPL is as damaging as anything.

But in this new era of Proteas cricket, exposing fringe players to a high-pressure series decider is not a bad thing given the context of preparing for the 2023 World Cup.

It is an opportunity for players to stand up and show they belong.

"I wouldn’t say I’m nervous," Bavuma said, looking ahead to Wednesday.

"Obviously we will go into the game wanting to win it (and the series). It’s unfortunate that we won’t have our main players available – the IPL boys as we call them.

"In saying that, there’s an opportunity for all of the other guys who are on the fringes to stand up and really make a play for the team."