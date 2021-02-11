Proteas stumble in Lahore run chase, lose 5th straight T20I

South Africa's issues against spin and terrible T20 form continued unabated when they lost the first of three T20’s against Pakistan by three runs on Thursday.

SCORECARD | Pakistan v Proteas, 1st T20

Chasing 170 for victory, the Proteas finished on 166/6. It was a disappointing finish to an innings that started so well.

The defeat meant South Africa has not only lost five consecutive T20 matches, but also eight of their last 10 games in the format.

Janneman Malan's (44) early pyrotechnics, especially his fifth over assault on Haris Rauf (2/44) where he hit four boundaries in a 18-run over, saw South Africa race to 44/0 after five overs and 51/0 at the end of the powerplay.

Spinners Usman Qadir (2/21) and Mohammad Nawaz (0/21) applied the brakes effectively, ensuring that Mohammad Rizwan's 104* - that was the spine of Pakistan's innings - wasn't wasted.

Malan's dismissal at the hands of Qadir's beautiful leg-break stalled the Proteas' momentum to a point where the Proteas' second 50 came off 51 balls as compared to the first 50 that came off 31 balls.

From 53/1 after 6.5 overs when Malan was out, the Proteas were 66/2 after 10 overs with Qadir also accounting for debutant Jacques Snyman (two) highlighted their regression.

Qadir and Nawaz went for 2/42 in their eight overs while the pacemen in Rauf, Faheem Ashraf and Shaheen Shah Afridi were taken for 3/118 in their 11 overs.

David Miller (6) again failed to prove his value as a senior player when he feathered a Faheem Ashraf delivery (1/37) to Rizwan to leave SA struggling at 83/3 after 12 overs.

Proteas opener Reeza Hendricks (54) started slowly and raised his 50 off 38 balls.

When he fell in the 18th over due to a farcical run-out, the Proteas challenge faltered, while Heinrich Klaasen (12) and Andile Phehlukwayo (14) picked outfielders in the deep with well-timed shots off Rauf.

Dwaine Pretorius (15*) and Bjorn Fortuin (17*) mounted late assaults that in the end, proved to be futile.

Pakistan's innings was anchored by the effervescent Rizwan, who's runs accounted for 61.5 percent of Pakistan's total runs.

On a slow and dry surface, Pakistan struggled to hit fours but cleared the big boundaries regularly.

There were 11 sixes hit as compared to eight fours, while Rizwan accounted for 13 of the 19 total boundaries.

It was one of those innings where, while the other batsman in Rizwan seemed to be batting on a different pitch, the others struggled to get going.

Signs that Pakistan's innings was going to be a stutter-fest came in the second ball where captain Babar Azam (0) was smartly run out by Fortuin.

20-year-old Haider Ali (21) punched two beautiful sixes in the third overs but couldn't sustain his momentum when he picked out Snyman at deep square leg to leave Pakistan at 37/2 after 5.1 overs.

Rizwan didn't worry about losing partners, nor was the slightly sluggish powerplay run rate that saw Pakistan managed 45/2 in six overs.

While Hussain Talat (15) was unfortunate to be given out incorrectly stumped by Klaasen off Tabraiz Shamsi (1/20) by the third umpire Shozab Raza, Rizwan was shifting through the gears.

At 71/3 after 10 overs, Pakistan though needed him to bat on and when he got to his 50 off 35 balls, he was the key wicket.

He only gifted two chances on 89 and 91 when Junior Dala (0/25) and Snyman grassed the opportunities that came their way.

Iftikhar Ahmed (four), the highly-rated Khushdil Shah (12) and Ashraf (four) all came and fell to Fortuin (1/25), Lutho Sipamla (1/37) and Phehlukwayo (2/33) respectively.

That didn't bother Rizwan, who raised his ton with a massive off Phehlukwayo off only 63 balls pushed Pakistan to what became a defendable total of 169/6.