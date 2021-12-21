Proteas suffer injury blow as Anrich Nortje is ruled out of India Test series

The Proteas received a massive blow on the eve of the first Test against India with the news that fast bowler Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the three-match Test series due to a persistent injury.

According to Tuesday's Cricket South Africa press release, Nortje has not recovered "adequately for the expected Test match bowling loads and is currently consulting with specialists to manage and advise on his recovery".

No player has been called up as a replacement.

The Proteas commenced their final preparation ahead of the first Test starting on Boxing Day at SuperSport Park, Centurion. The Test series will form part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship.

It is South Africa's first Test series since their 2-0 away series win against West Indies in July.

India come off the back of a 1-0 Test series win against New Zealand last month but have a poor Test record in South Africa - winning only three of the 20 matches played.

Play starts at 10:00 on Sunday.

Test squads:

South Africa

Dean Elgar (captain, Titans), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain, Lions), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper, Titans), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Sarel Erwee (Dolphins), Beuran Hendricks (Western Province), George Linde (Western Province), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Aiden Markram (Titans), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Keegan Petersen (Dolphins), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Western Province), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Glenton Stuurman (Warriors), Prenelan Subrayen (Dolphins), Sisanda Magala (Lions), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Duanne Olivier (Lions)

India

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj

Standby Players: Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arzan Nagwaswalla.

India's tour of South Africa:

Test series

26-30 December 2021 - First Test - SuperSport Park, Centurion

03-07 January 2022 - 2nd Test - Wanderers, Johannesburg

11-15 January 2022 - 3rd Test - Newlands, Cape Town

ODI series

19 January 2022 - 1st ODI - Boland Park, Paarl

21 January 2022 - 2nd ODI - Boland Park, Paarl

23 January 2022 - 3rd ODI - Newlands, Cape Town