Proteas

1h ago

add bookmark

Proteas Test opener signs with Middlesex: 'An incredible opportunity'

accreditation
TEAMtalk media
South African batter Pieter Malan (Gallo images)
South African batter Pieter Malan (Gallo images)
Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

English county side Middlesex have announced the signing of South Africa top-order batter Pieter Malan for the rest of the season as a replacement for Peter Handscomb.

Malan, whose three Test appearances for the Proteas came in January 2020 against England, will be available to play for Middlesex in the County Championship and Royal London One-Day Cup.

Handscomb left Middlesex at the end of Sunday's Division Two match against Durham to link up with Australia A ahead of their series against Sri Lanka A, with Tim Murtagh resuming captaincy duties in the four-day and 50-over competitions.

"I'm very excited to be joining Middlesex," said Malan.

"They are without a doubt one of the most prestigious counties and being based at Lord's makes this an incredible opportunity that I'm hoping to grab with both hands."

Malan helped Warwickshire to the championship title last year and averages over 46 with the bat in first-class cricket.

"We are thrilled to have secured Pieter's signature for the rest of this season, and he will add a huge amount of experience and quality to our batting ranks," said Alan Coleman, Middlesex's head of men’s performance cricket.

"As a batter he is vastly experienced, will be a real asset to the dressing room, and we can't wait to welcome him into the club."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
proteaspieter malancricket
loading... Live
AmaZulu 0
Lamontville Golden Arrows 0
View More
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
52% - 2475 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
48% - 2262 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22139.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo