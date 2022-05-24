Proteas Test opener signs with Middlesex: 'An incredible opportunity'

English county side Middlesex have announced the signing of South Africa top-order batter Pieter Malan for the rest of the season as a replacement for Peter Handscomb.

Malan, whose three Test appearances for the Proteas came in January 2020 against England, will be available to play for Middlesex in the County Championship and Royal London One-Day Cup.

Handscomb left Middlesex at the end of Sunday's Division Two match against Durham to link up with Australia A ahead of their series against Sri Lanka A, with Tim Murtagh resuming captaincy duties in the four-day and 50-over competitions.

"I'm very excited to be joining Middlesex," said Malan.

"They are without a doubt one of the most prestigious counties and being based at Lord's makes this an incredible opportunity that I'm hoping to grab with both hands."

Malan helped Warwickshire to the championship title last year and averages over 46 with the bat in first-class cricket.

"We are thrilled to have secured Pieter's signature for the rest of this season, and he will add a huge amount of experience and quality to our batting ranks," said Alan Coleman, Middlesex's head of men’s performance cricket.

"As a batter he is vastly experienced, will be a real asset to the dressing room, and we can't wait to welcome him into the club."



