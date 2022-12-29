28m ago

add bookmark

Woeful Proteas thrashed by depleted Australia to lose 2nd Test, series

accreditation
AFP
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Temba Bavuma (Getty)
Temba Bavuma (Getty)

The Proteas capitulated against rampant top-ranked Australia on Thursday to lose the second Test in Melbourne by an innings and 182 runs and with it the series.

SCOREBOARD | Proteas v Australia - 2nd Test

It capped a dismal first two Tests for the Proteas who slumped by six wickets in the opener at Brisbane inside two days, with a potential face-saving third match at Sydney still to play.

They resumed day four on 15-1 after skipper Dean Elgar was caught by Alex Carey off Pat Cummins for a duck before rain halted play early on Wednesday.

But their resistance didn't last long with three wickets falling before lunch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and the rest in the second session as they meekly succumbed for 204.

Temba Bavuma top-scored with 65 while Nathan Lyon took 3-58 in a depleted, injury-hit, attack.

It leaves South Africa facing a trip to Sydney next week for the final Test with only pride to play for and potentially some changes to a batting line up that has largely failed to fire.

Australia will have a new-look team with Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc already ruled out as they race the clock to be ready for a blockbuster series in India in February.

Josh Hazlewood is set to return in Sydney after recovering from a side strain, declaring Thursday he was fit after missing the last two Tests, with Green's replacement to be decided.

Theunis de Bruyn (28), Sarel Erwee (21) and Khaya Zondo (one) all departed before lunch at the hands of Australia's high-class pace attack.

Then the spin of Nathan Lyon, and two careless run outs, ended any hope they had in the second session.

Australia declared on Wednesday at 575-8 built on the back of man-of-the-match David Warner's 200 in reply to South Africa's first innings 189 and then took control with the ball.

The wickets fell despite the hosts' attack being depleted, with Cameron Green, who took 5-27 in their first innings, ruled out of bowling again in Melbourne -- and the final Test in Sydney -- with a fractured finger.

Mitchell Starc was also nursing a bruised and bloodied finger, but he played through the pain and his sheer pace caused plenty of problems.

Erwee, who resumed on seven, hit a superb drive for four off him as his confidence grew, but Starc quickly got his revenge, trapping him lbw with a cracking yorker.

De Bruyn, who was dropped late Wednesday, began on six and built up to 28, but he soon followed his teammate back to the pavilion.

This time Scott Boland did the damage, enticing an edge that was taken by the ever-reliable Smith in the slips for his 150th catch. He is 14th on the all-time list, led by Indian great Rahul Dravid's 210.

South Africa were under the pump and needed to dig in, but Bavuma inexplicably attempted a single from Cummins and Khaya Zondo was easily run out by a Travis Head underarm throw.

It left them teetering at 65-4 before Bavuma and Kyle Verreynne knuckled down.

But Boland struck again soon after lunch with Verreynne, one of their best batsmen this series, out lbw for 33.

Lyon's spin removed Marco Jansen before another disastrous run out involving Bavuma, with Keshav Maharaj out after a confusing mix-up as they went for a third run and Starc made a direct hit.

More weak dismissals by Lyon and a rare wicket for Steve Smith ended the match.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
australiaproteastemba bavumacricket
loading... Live
Australia 575/8
South Africa 189/10 & 204/10
View More
loading... Live
Pakistan 438/10
New Zealand 450/6
View More
Voting Booth
Who are South Africa's best bet to win the URC this season?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bulls
38% - 2409 votes
Lions
6% - 398 votes
Stormers
33% - 2121 votes
Sharks
23% - 1466 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Gauteng's Township Retail Programme boosting economic access in townships

13 Dec

Gauteng's Township Retail Programme boosting economic access in townships
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Two ways businesses can embrace climate uncertainty

08 Dec

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Two ways businesses can embrace climate uncertainty
See more sponsored content
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo