Proteas to continue taking the knee against Netherlands, India

Compiled by Craig Taylor
Rassie vd Dussen, Quinton de Kock (Photo by Isuru Sameera Peiris/Gallo Images)
Cricket South Africa has confirmed that the Proteas will continue to take the knee before matches during the upcoming home summer season.

The Proteas taking the knee was a nationally emotive issue at the recently completed T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

The manner in which the board conveyed the message to the team on the eve of the West Indies group game saw wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock sitting out that game.

The Proteas group ended up taking the knee for the rest of the tournament and did not lose a game in doing so despite not getting through to the semi-finals.

Following a meeting between a delegation from the CSA board, Proteas team captains as well as management, an agreement was reached that the gesture would continue for the forthcoming season with all parties fully supportive thereof. 

"The Board had clarified that for the rest of the season the Proteas should continue to take the knee as a contribution towards the global sports endeavour to demonstrate its commitment to eradicating racism and all forms of discrimination," said a statement released on Wednesday evening.

"The decision to engage the players on the gesture of taking the knee was not taken lightly and we are delighted that we had the opportunity to engage with the captains and that this has now been accepted as a matter of principle," said Lawson Naidoo, chairman of the CSA.

"The gesture is an important stance in articulating an unequivocal determination against discrimination in sports and in society, and one in which South African sportsmen and women should be taking the lead," he added. 

The Protea face the Netherlands in a three-match ODI series starting on Friday.

Following that, India will be in the country for three Tests, three ODI's and four T20's from December to the end of January. 

